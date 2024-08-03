HCMC proposes preferential interest rates for boarding house landlords

Boarding house landlords in Ho Chi Minh City will be eligible for preferential interest rates to upgrade their boarding houses.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has advised the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to assign the director of the Department of Finance and the State Bank to give preferential interest rates for those who have a need for loans to invest in the construction or renovation of boarding houses that meet the minimum requirements.

In addition, the Department of Construction has advised the municipal People's Committee to assign the Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation and Saigon Water Corporation to study and adjust electricity and water purchase contracts. The adjustment will be made in the direction of allowing individually-owned houses that have been converted into boarding houses (with a business registration certificate and meeting the necessary conditions for renting rooms) to enjoy residential electricity and water rates (non-commercial).

The Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation and Saigon Water Corporation will also consider allowing the application of non-commercial electricity rates and standards.

The Department of Construction reports that the city currently has around 60,500 privately-run boarding houses.

By Dong Gia – Translated by Anh Quan