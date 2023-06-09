No supporting policies for high schools of talents in sports

There have been no supporting policies for high schools of talent in sports making these special schools in Ho Chi Minh City fall into difficulties in training and fostering athletes.

After conducting surveys at three high schools for the gifted in sports in the city, Head of the Department of Culture and Society of the HCMC People’s Council Cao Thanh Binh said that the gifted high schools have not properly implemented the goals and motto of the city as through surveys, the percentage of gifted students in sports in high schools for the gifted in sport was found less than 10 percent.

For instance, approximately 1,682 junior and senior high schoolers at Nguyen Thi Dinh High School for the Gifted in Sports and Sports in District 8 enrolled in the general academic program and the sports programs including football, volleyball, badminton, shuttlecock, track and field, swimming, Vovinam, taekwondo. The number of gifted sports students accounts for 1/3 of the total number of students in the school.

Meanwhile, the High School for the Gifted of Sports District 1 has only 41 gifted students in 15 subjects while Binh Chanh District Sports and Gifted High School receives 1,254 students including 77 gifted students in football, athletics and martial arts - karate. in the 2022-2023 school year

When establishing gifted sports schools, the city aimed to promptly detect sports talents to foster them for Ho Chi Minh City as well as the country. But in fact, high schools for gifted sports in the southern largest city are currently providing academic programs the same as normal high schools. Moreover, these special schools do not have a special diet and rest for gifted student-athletes who have heavy practice for upcoming competitions.

Student-athletes at High School for the Gifted in Sports have had regular competitions and long-term training which has disrupted their schooling. To help them finish the academic program, the school will organize online classes or refresher courses to promptly foster knowledge for students. However, both focusing on training to improve expertise and win tournaments and pursuing education programs and taking exams like other students can be too much pressure for them.

Lack of supporting policies for student-athletes

The Resolution 05 of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City manifests the city's great interest in nutrition regimes and specific policies for the team of coaches and talented athletes. However, during a working session at Nguyen Thi Dinh High School for the Gifted in Sports and Physical Education on April 25, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Bao Quoc said that Resolution 05 of students in 3 School for the Gifted of Sports.

In addition, there is no regulation yet for gifted high schools to purchase equipment for teaching specific training subjects. The unavailability of other policies such as maintenance and repair of equipment for training as well as personnel to implement these contents is a serious concern that has made it difficult for schools to equip exercise equipment for gifted students.

Principal of Nguyen Thi Dinh High School for the Gifted Le Quang Ninh complained the school still does not have any confirmation from the Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City that the gifted students are eligible for what kinds of benefits. He expected that in the coming time, the revised Resolution 05 will identify the school's gifted students as one of the beneficiaries of a clearer nutrition regime.