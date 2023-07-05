HCMC proposes establishment of new administrative units in communes

The HCMC People’s Committee proposed the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee to allow the establishment of administrative units in communes that have been urbanizing rapidly and have many key projects and a large population.

According to the HCMC People's Committee, the three-year implementation of the arrangement of administrative units at district and commune levels in the period of 2023 – 2030 was suitable for the current situation associated with the policy of streamlining State apparatus, reducing the number of employees on their payroll, implementing salary policy reform and contributing to developing all resources to strengthen the economic development and improve people's living standards.

The arrangement will help improve work performance and quality of cadres and civil servants, provide better public services and implement functions and duties of the local government effectively.

However, HCMC faces a lack of employees who are appropriate for carrying out the amount of work and the population size at wards. This influences the serving of people and businesses' needs, especially the shortage of human resources for digital transformation.

The city also proposed that the NA issue a resolution on applying specific mechanisms and policies periodically for the arrangement of administrative units, such as allocating a budget for administrative units to simplify procedures for auctions of public assets and maintaining the number of deputy heads of agencies.

In addition, HCMC proposed the Ministry of Home Affairs approve the city’s periodical total state administrative payroll, the number of workers and labor contacts that are suitable for the local current situation in accordance with the Politburo’s Resolution 31-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045, and the Politburo’s Resolution 24 on socio-economic development, defense, and security of the Southeast region by 2030 with a vision to 2045.