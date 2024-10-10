HCMC promptly addresses any emerging issues for projects’ continuous progress

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai said that related agencies and city administration promptly address any emerging issues to ensure continuous project progress.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

The city chairman made the statement while chairing a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Steering Committee for key projects in Ho Chi Minh City and a meeting on public investment disbursement.

According to the report of the Department of Planning and Investment of Ho Chi Minh City, by the end of September 2024, the total disbursed public investment capital was nearly VND16 trillion (US$644,130,824) accounting for 20.2 percent.

By consolidating the information on reports of responsible agencies and investors, it has been determined that out of 42 ongoing projects, 18 are progressing as planned.

Additionally, three out of five projects have been evaluated by relevant units as being on track.

In contrast, one-third of the planned projects have been reported with complete information. Notably, the Ho Chi Minh City Planning Project for the period 2021-2030, which has a vision extending to 2050, is currently being executed in accordance with the established timeline for inter-sectoral procedures.

At the meeting, project investors, departments, and localities reported on the progress of public investment disbursement as well as difficulties in the implementation of 42 key projects and works.

Addressing the conference, Chairman Phan Van Mai requested investors to ensure the progress of the projects, identifying issues that need to be resolved, and relevant agencies and proactively coordinating to resolve them.

He highlighted that if any problems occur during the coordination process, relevant agencies should promptly report to the Standing Committee of the municipal People's Committee. Upon receiving reports on arising issues, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee will address them within the day.

Chairman Phan Van Mai has confirmed that the city will maintain its public investment disbursement target in 2024 at 95 percent. Additionally, he has urged all investors to formulate a disbursement plan and provide progress updates to the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on the fifth day of each month.

Investors must closely monitor each project and construction volume; If they bump into any problems, they necessarily evaluate and clearly identify the obstacles for the city to remove instead of blaming land clearance.

Chairman Phan Van Mai conducted a review of the five project categories proposed by the city to meet the public investment disbursement targets. Noticeably, these include the land clearance category, which amounts to over VND30,400 billion; the category of newly initiated projects, totaling more than VND8,000 billion; and the category of projects currently being executed on schedule, valued at VND9,600 billion.

Plus, the funds for projects associated with central procedures exceeds VND10,000 billion. Finally, the funds for 57 projects facing planning bottlenecks amounts to VND4,400 billion.

Upon thorough examination of each proposed solution for the project groups, Chairman Phan Van Mai supposed that Ho Chi Minh City would achieve the established targets with unwavering political determination and the commitment and accountability of investors, localities, and governing bodies.

According to him, investors must take primary responsibility in identifying obstacles while relevant departments and agencies focus on coordination to accelerate project implementation and disbursement of public investment capital. Investors and responsible departments must closely monitor and enhance responsibility in each project group to effectively resolve proposed contents and tasks.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan