HCMC promotes administrative reform, disbursement of public investment capital

HCMC promotes administrative reform and disbursement of public investment capital

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan chaired the supervision session on the implementation of the administrative reform program on reforming the organizational structure and public service regime for the period 2022 - 2025 for the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority (Hepza) and the Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects of HCMC.

At the supervision session, Hepza Head Hua Quoc Hung said that from June 2023, after Hepza had basically rearranged its organizational structure, it eliminated departments.

Currently, Hepza is carrying out 52 administrative procedures. Carrying out administrative reform work, Hepza has promoted the reduction of document processing time. To date, there are 13 procedures resolved within a day. According to regulations, these procedures are solved within 3-7 days.

Reporting about its coordination in handling businesses that owe social insurance debt, a representative from the Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance said that the agency periodically sends a list of businesses that have not paid for employers’ insurance in three months or more. Based on this list, Hepza will urge businesses to pay insurance through working sessions.

However, some businesses are sluggish, Hepza will send a written request to Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance and the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to inspect and throw the book at violating firms. Since then, the handling of social insurance debt has achieved many results. There are businesses with long-term debt that have fully paid social insurance after working.

However, as per the present regulations on export processing zones and industrial parks, the Management Board must propose or request authorization from relevant agencies, including department and district levels when there are changes in regulations.

Therefore, Hepza proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council develop the Law on Export Processing Zones, Industrial Parks and Economic Zones to clearly define the position, functions, tasks and organizational apparatus of the Management Board in industrial parks and economic zones.

Hepza also proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee decentralize the task of appraising and approving local adjustments to the zoning plan for the construction of export processing zones and industrial parks in Ho Chi Minh City. At the same time, it suggested that Hepza would be responsible for monitoring and managing foreign workers. Presently, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs is responsible for monitoring and managing foreign workers.

The Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects proposed that the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City soon approve the internal process to handle administrative procedures (master plan at 1/500 scale) to speed up the approval process of medium-term investment projects from 2021 to 2025.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan highly valued the efforts of the two units in administrative reform and carrying out the task of arranging public service units. According to him, the administrative reform work of the units is closely related to the disbursement of public investment capital in Ho Chi Minh City. This is also an indicator to evaluate the results of administrative reform in Ho Chi Minh City.

Meanwhile, in recent years, the southern largest city has recently suffered a point deduction for sluggish disbursement of public investment capital. Therefore, all departments and agencies especially the Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects need to focus on improving PAR indexes because in 2023 all indexes will rank at the bottom of the rankings. He requested the Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects to closely follow the content of the overall program and administrative reform plan in each phase.

At the same time, the Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects must evaluate the results of annual administrative reform substantively and objectively to increase the indicators.

The two management boards also need to continue to pay attention to arranging and reorganizing public service units according to each industry and field. At the same time, they should continue to apply the mechanism in the National Assembly-approved Resolution 98/2023/QH15 as well as review and propose decentralization and authorization contents and effectively implement authorized contents.

Along with that is the implementation of a pilot project to recruit leadership and management positions at agencies and units and solutions to improve the quality of public officials, civil servants and public employees, especially recruitment, evaluation and violations of public officials and civil servants. In addition, it is necessary to ensure accuracy and objectivity in the evaluation and ranking of the quality of public officials, civil servants and public employees according to their work efficiency.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan also proposed that the two management boards continue to launch emulation in administrative reform, actively participating in creative emulation movements and creative awards associated with the implementation of the Politburo’s Conclusion 14, the government’s Decree 73 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Anh Quan