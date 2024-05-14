HCMC presents Party membership badges to veteran Party members

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le on May 14 presented Party membership badges to Party members in District 3 on the occasion of the 134th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (May 19, 1890-2024).

(Photo: SGGP)

The Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council offered a 50-year Party membership badge to Nguyen Xuan Khien, a 45-year Party membership badge to Trinh Van Thinh, and a 30-year Party membership badge to Nguyen Thi Thu Hue.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le said that the city highlighted the outstanding contributions of Party members towards the revolutionary cause of the Party and the city’s development.

(Photo: SGGP)

(Photo: SGGP)

(Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presented the 80-year Party membership badge to Party member Ngo Hien.

The Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee highly appreciated the outstanding contribution of Party member Ngo Hien to the struggle for independence, national construction and protection, and the city’s growth.

He also expressed a wish for good health and longevity for the veteran Party member and hoped the senior people would continue to be shining examples for the next generations.

(Photo: SGGP)

(Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Ngo Hien is an Associate Professor of Philosophy. He was born in 1928 in Phu Vang District in Thua Thien-Hue Province. He was admitted to the Communist Party of Vietnam in 1946.

He took roles as Head of the Executive Committee of the Party Committee of Hue City, teacher of the Nguyen Ai Quoc School I, Head of the Department of Philosophy of the Nguyen Ai Quoc School II, Head of the Department of Philosophy and Socialism Science of the Nguyen Ai Quoc School III (now known as Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics).

He was awarded the First Class anti-French resistance medal, the First Class anti-American resistance medal, and the First Class Labor Medal.

By Thanh Trong, Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh