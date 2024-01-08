Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC: Poor students, workers gifted bus, air tickets to return home for Tet

SGGP

HCMC’s authorities plan to offer more than 4,900 bus and plane tickets to low-income workers and disadvantaged students to return to their hometowns for the Tet holiday.

The program aims to support low-income workers and disadvantaged students to return to their hometowns for the Tet holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

The program called “Bringing Tet Home" will offer 550 return air tickets on domestic flights to Hanoi and Da Nang to poor workers and students; and 4,365 round-trip bus tickets on the routes between HCMC and Phu Yen, Binh Dinh, Quang Ngai, Quang Nam, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Tri, Quang Binh, Ha Tinh, Nghe An and Thanh Hoa.

The annual program aims to support people in difficult circumstances, those of poor and near-poor households, students with good academic performances and outstanding contributions to the youth unions’ activities who did not return to their hometown to celebrate Tet for three years

Underprivileged workers and students can create a registration form at the website mangtetvenha.doanthanhnien.vn, or contact with the southern office the Central Youth Union at the No.145, Pasteur Street in District 3’s Vo Thi Sau Ward of HCMC, or the Youth Unions of provinces and cities.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

