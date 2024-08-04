HCMC Police receive nearly 115,000 ID card applications in over one month

The HCMC Department of Public Security received ID card applications from nearly 115,000 residents of Thu Duc City and districts across the city in over one month.

The police officer guides a resident to carry out the procedure for issuing an ID card. (Photo: SGGP)

After over one month of the implementation of the issuance of ID cards under the new ID Law No. 26/2023/QH15, effective on July 1, 2024, the Police Division for Administrative Management of Social Order (PC06) under the HCMC Public Security Department on August 4 announced that the HCMC Department of Public Security had received ID card applications for about 115,000 residents.

Of those, there were more than 4,800 cases of citizens under 6 years old, nearly 21,800 cases of citizens aged between 6 and 14, around 86,000 cases of citizens from 14 years old and over, and 514 cases of individuals who are not eligible for permanent or temporary residence registration.

In addition, the Police Division for Administrative Management of Social Order (PC06) granted certificates to nine stateless people of Vietnamese origin, integrated DNA biometric information into ID cards for 13 cases, and issued ID cards to over 700 cases.

The HCMC Department of Public Security received ID card applications from more than 4,800 citizens under 6 years old from July 1 to the present. (Photo: SGGP)

On August 2, the police departments of districts received more than 4,700 ID card applications.

The HCMC Department of Public Security, the Police Division for Administrative Management of Social Order (PC06), and the Ministry of Public Security issued ID cards for citizens who are patients undergoing treatment residing in the city, and Binh Phuoc, Lam Dong, and Binh Duong provinces.

A police officer guides the elderly to carry out the procedure for issuing an ID card. (Photo: SGGP)

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh