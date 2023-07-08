HCMC Police establish 10 more task force police units No.363

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security yesterday hosted a preliminary conference to review its missions in the past six months.

Particularly, the conference evaluated the implementation of the plan of consolidating and enhancing the operational efficiency of patrolling and control forces under the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department (referred to as Task Force Police Unit 363).

Senior Colonel Mai Hoang, Head of the Criminal Investigation Agency and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department chaired the conference.

By the end of 2018, amid the complicated development of crimes of all kinds, the Municipal Department of Public Security issued a plan of arranging mixed patrolling teams, referred to as Task Force Police Unit 363.

From the beginning of 2023, the HCMC Department of Public Security established 68 task force police units 363, including ten units of the city level and 58 ones of the district level.

Senior Colonel Mai Hoang, Head of the Criminal Investigation Agency and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department is responsible to direct the units.

The Task Force Police Unit 363 is in charge of preventing and handling street crimes such as robbery and property theft; crimes of illegally storing, transporting and using narcotics; possession, use of weapons, supported tools, murder weapons and so on.

Thereby, the Task Force Police Unit 363 has clearly promoted the prevention and deterrence of suspects with signs of crimes which would contribute to decreasing the number of crimes and ensuring security and order in the city.

Particularly, the number of social security and order violated cases have been reduced sharply over the same period last year, especially property robbery. Besides, the number of detected suspects for the act of illegally possessing, transporting and trading narcotics was high.

On the other hand, the number of traffic accidents was reduced in three criteria and the working groups of Task Force Police Unit 363 have handled hundreds of cases violating alcohol concentration contributing to reducing the number of traffic accidents due to beer and wine.

On the occasion, the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security decided to award 53 certificates of merit to outstanding individuals and granted the decision of establishment of ten task force police units.