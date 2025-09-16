HCMC plans to relocate 85 percent of houses along canals by end of 2025

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction on September 15 submitted to the Department of Finance an interim report on activities for the first nine months of 2025 and key assignments for the last three months.

According to the report, the city has so far compensated and relocated 2,984 households living on or along canals.

With the current funding plan, by the end of 2025, 5,548 out of 6,500 households are expected to be compensated and relocated, achieving 85.35 percent of the target.

In the final quarter of 2025, the municipal Department of Construction will make a list of projects to submit to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for investment preparation, approval of investment policies and authorization of social housing and resettlement projects to support relocation.

Additionally, the Department of Construction will continue land clearance and compensation efforts for canal-side relocation projects.

Xuyen Tam Canal renovation project, a section from Nhieu Loc–Thi Nghe Canal to Vam Thuat River (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

The department will also conduct a comprehensive review and assessment of the current conditions along rivers and canals to determine appropriate implementation methods, as well as propose adjustments to zoning plans to enhance land use efficiency after clearance.

In addition, the department will continue coordinating with relevant departments, agencies and ward-level authorities to carry out the urban renovation plan for canal-side housing in the area of former District 8.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong