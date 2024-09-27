HCMC pilots establishment of Public Administration Service Center

During the session of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council held this morning, the delegates sanctioned the trial establishment of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administration Service Center.

During the session of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council

The international name for this center is the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administration Service Center, abbreviated as HCMC PASC.

At the 18th session of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council in the term 2021-2026, Vice Chairman of the City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong presented the municipal People's Committee's proposal on the establishment of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administration Service Center. The Center will receive and handle administrative procedures and provide public services in the city under the one-stop mechanism.

The pilot implementation of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administration Service Center has been done in accordance with resolutions from both the National Assembly and the Government. The municipal People's Committee has tasked its office to assess the effects of this pilot initiative within the city.

Through their study, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has concluded that the pilot establishment of the Public Administration Service Center is a necessary advancement. This initiative builds upon the successes of the existing one-stop model in Ho Chi Minh City, with the aim of enhancing the quality of administrative procedure processing to better serve citizens and businesses in the evolving context.

Additionally, the initiative seeks to professionalize the departments responsible for guiding, receiving, digitizing, and returning results related to administrative procedures. It aims to improve service quality and facilitate access for citizens, ensuring that administrative processes are not hindered by bureaucratic boundaries.

Moreover, the initial implementation of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administration Service Center will lead to a decrease in the number of one-stop shops, thereby optimizing resource utilization. These resources can be redirected to enhance service quality more effectively. Abundant personnel will be reassigned to areas with staffing shortages or will concentrate on specialized tasks, thereby improving the efficiency of administrative procedure management.

Furthermore, this initiative will lower expenses related to infrastructure, maintenance, and other operational costs, resulting in significant budgetary savings.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assessed that the pilot establishment of the city Public Administration Service Center will bring many positive outcomes. Specifically, the Public Administration Service Center plays a general coordination role, an effective tool to serve the management and direction of the leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. At the same time, it maximizes the scope of receiving administrative procedures at one location in the direction of receiving administrative procedure records and public services regardless of administrative boundaries.

In addition, it creates conditions for the strong application of information technology in guiding, supporting implementation, organizing reception, digitization and monitoring, coordinating the settlement of administrative procedures while providing public services. The central will unify the use of shared platforms, applications, services, and databases; therefore, it helps avoid waste.

The Center aims to enhance the quality of service and satisfaction for organizations and individuals when accessing administrative procedures. All administrative procedure records are made public and transparent during the process of receiving and handling them. This transparency allows organizations and individuals to monitor, supervise, and evaluate the procedures. The goal is to ensure a unified and synchronized service experience across all one-stop departments.

The initial trial to set up the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administration Service Center underscores the pivotal role of people and businesses in shaping the model design. It prioritizes the satisfaction of both organizations and individuals as a yardstick for evaluating service quality and effectiveness, while embracing the motto "Innovation - Feasibility".

By staff writers – Translated by Dan Thuy