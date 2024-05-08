HCMC People’s Council officials tribute soldiers serving Dien Bien Phu Campaign

A delegation of HCMC’s officials led by Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le on May 7 visited war veterans and former youth volunteers who directly participated in the Dien Bien Phu Campaign.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (L) offers a gift to former head of the Mobile Medical Team II Ngo Duy Doan. (Photo: SGGP)

Visiting former head of the Mobile Medical Team II Ngo Duy Doan, 96, residing in District 5, the Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council expressed his deep gratitude to the war veteran and his comrades for their great devotion to the glorious Dien Bien Phu Victory.

The delegation also paid a visit to Tran Thang Phuc, 96, former commander of the Military Transport and Field Artillery Battalion serving the Dien Bien Phu Campaign.

HCMC's officials visit Mr. Tran Thang Phuc, former commander of the Military Transport and Field Artillery Battalion serving the Dien Bien Phu Campaign (R). (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Le showed her respect to the war veteran and Dien Bien Phu soldiers. She would them good health and would be a good example for young generations to follow as well as contribute to the building and protecting the country and HCMC.

On the same day, the HCMC’s officials presented gifts to Tran The De, 94, a former cadre of Battalion 249 of Regment 174 under Squadron 316 serving the Dien Bien Phu Campaign.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (L) offers a gift to Mr. Tran The De, a former cadre of Battalion 249 of Regment 174 under Squadron 316 serving the Dien Bien Phu Campaign. (Photo: SGGP)

Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department led a delegation of police officers to visit war veterans including Nguyen The Ky, Pham Thi Tuyet, Phan Dinh Du, and Dao Xuan Que who are living in Tan Binh District.

The delegates paid respect to veterans for their outstanding contribution to Dien Bien Phu Victory.

By Thanh Chung, Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh