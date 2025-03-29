HCMC People's Council leader proposes policy for affordable worker housing

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council advocated for the development of a policy framework aimed at providing affordable housing for the city's workforce.

Yesterday afternoon, the National Assembly Standing Committee's monitoring delegation led by Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh worked with the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on the implementation of policies and laws on the development and use of human resources to meet the requirements of socio-economic development, especially high-quality human resources.

During the meeting, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council recommended that the National Assembly review, amend, and supplement existing regulations to establish a more favorable legal framework for local governments in the development of social housing. She emphasized the need for policies that particularly support the construction of affordable housing for workers, ensuring alignment with their actual income levels.

Ho Chi Minh City has always identified human resource development as a key and fundamental factor to promote rapid and sustainable growth. The recent achievements have proved the city's continuous efforts in improving the quality of human resources and people's lives.

However, to maintain and develop those achievements, the city is in great need of breakthrough, flexible and practical mechanisms and policies, in order to turn challenges into opportunities in the new context.

To further develop human resources that meet Ho Chi Minh City's requirements in the context of deep international integration, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le proposed that the National Assembly review, amend, and enhance the legal framework governing salary policies, benefits, and working conditions in the public sector.

She emphasized the necessity of establishing a solid legal foundation that enables the city to proactively attract experts, scientists, and highly skilled workers, encouraging their long-term residence and contribution to the city's development.

The Chairwoman proposed that the National Assembly partner with the Government in studying and developing specific mechanisms to help HCMC attract and retain talent. According to her, this includes examining financial policies, housing support, and ways to improve the working environment.

Another important content emphasized by the Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council is to perfect the policy of training and developing skills for the workforce, in order to meet the increasing demands of the labor market in the digital age. At the same time, she also recommended issuing policies to encourage businesses to participate in retraining workers, especially in key areas such as high technology and digital economy, through tax incentives, financial support and facilitating access to resources.

In addressing social security policies, the Chairwoman emphasized the necessity of comprehensive consideration for living conditions, particularly housing, for migrant workers, who constitute a vital workforce contributing significantly to the city's development.

It is recommended that the National Assembly undertake a review, amendment, and supplementation of the Housing Law and the Land Law to establish a more conducive legal framework for localities to develop social housing, particularly affordable worker housing aligned with actual income levels. Concurrently, the supplementation of credit support policies and the expansion of the social security system are necessary to ensure worker livelihood stability.

The Chairwoman urged the National Assembly to enhance oversight of legal reforms aimed at streamlining administrative procedures in labor and social insurance. This, she said, would significantly benefit businesses and workers.

According to NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh, Ho Chi Minh City is a hub of innovation and creativity. As a leading locality, the city has extensive practical experience, effective models, and successful solutions for implementing policies and laws on developing and utilizing high-quality human resources to drive socioeconomic progress.

Therefore, she directed the supervisory delegation to seriously absorb and fully acknowledge the specific recommendations and proposals of Ho Chi Minh City to perfect legal policies at the national level.

The Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City is one of the leading localities in innovating thinking and working methods in investing in human resource development, especially high-quality human resources in the fields of science and technology.

To continue to promote its leading role in human resource development, Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh suggested that in the coming time, Ho Chi Minh City needs to further promote reforms and improve the quality of education and training, especially vocational education linked to the needs of the labor market.

At the same time, she suggested that the southern largest city prioritize the development of key industries and fields with high added value; at the same time, focus on retraining and improving vocational skills for the workforce, in line with the requirements of digital transformation and the green economy, circular economy.

In her opinion, Ho Chi Minh City is developing a specialized mechanism to attract global technology corporations, emphasizing preferential policies designed to foster local human resource development and create a competitive investment environment. Last but not least, the southern metropolis needs to continue researching and issuing strategic policies to attract, reward and retain talented people, encouraging overseas Vietnamese to return to contribute to the development of the city and the country.

