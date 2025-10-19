Prime Minister orders Can Tho Oncology Hospital to be completed by 2026

On October 19 in Can Tho, following a voter meeting ahead of the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspected and urged progress on the construction of the Can Tho Oncology Hospital Project.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits the Can Tho Oncology Hospital project site for an inspection. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Prime Minister directed relevant agencies to proceed with necessary actions following the inspection conclusions, emphasizing that any violations must be handled in accordance with regulations and by the appropriate authorities. He also called for the current site status to be reviewed and the project to be restarted, designating it as an urgent priority.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that restarting and completing the Can Tho Oncology Hospital project holds great significance, as it addresses the urgent healthcare needs of the people. He stressed that the project must not be further delayed to avoid waste and inefficiency.

To expedite the completion of Can Tho Oncology Hospital, the Prime Minister requested a decision to be made to officially terminate the use of ODA funding and convert the project to a public investment model, including funding from the central budget. He also directed the relevant authorities to finalize and settle completed components and continue with the remaining work.

For Can Tho City, the Prime Minister ordered the local government to restructure the project management board and ensure the hospital is completed no later than November 30, 2026, and fully operational by January 1, 2027. He emphasized that no misconduct, corruption, or waste shall be allowed during the process.

The Prime Minister instructs local authorities to remove obstacles and expedite the completion of Can Tho Oncology Hospital to better serve the people. (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits patients, and their families at the existing Can Tho Oncology Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the existing Can Tho Oncology Hospital to inspect its current conditions and meet with medical staff, patients, and their families.

During the visit, the Prime Minister expressed his sympathy for the hardships faced by patients and their relatives, who often have to travel long distances to Ho Chi Minh City for treatment, incurring significant costs for transportation, accommodation, and daily living expenses.

The Prime Minister stated that he is actively directing relevant agencies to restart the hospital project as soon as possible, aiming to provide a more modern facility that better serves the needs of the people. He also proposed that authorities study the development of nonprofit lodging facilities for patients and their families who travel to the city for medical treatment.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers gifts to patients at the existing Can Tho Oncology Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

The Can Tho Oncology Hospital project initially had an estimated investment of over VND1.7 trillion (US$64.5 million), including ODA funding from Hungary and domestic counterpart funds, with a capacity of 500 beds. The project broke ground in October 2017 and was expected to be completed by the end of 2020. It was anticipated to become the largest and most modern oncology hospital in the Mekong Delta region.

However, in 2022, the construction project of Can Tho Oncology Hospital was suspended after reaching 82 percent completion of the building work and just over 16 percent of equipment installation. Meanwhile, the existing Can Tho Oncology Hospital is deteriorating and overcrowded, with two to three patients sharing a single bed and outdated equipment and machinery.

By Tuan Quang—Translated by Kim Khanh