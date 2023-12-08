HCMC People’s Council approves huge spending in talent attraction policy

At the 13th session of the tenth HCMC People's Council this morning, participants approved passing talent attraction policy in which the city will spend much on salaries for scientists and experts.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai (first, L), Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc (C) and Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Pham Thanh Kien at the meeting

People with special talents are entitled to a maximum incentive of VND1 billion (US$ 41,049) each if they have good results in their performance of tasks, high contribution and value, and achievements.

Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City provides initial support of up to VND 100 million for attracted experts, scientists, and people with special talents. The initial income support level is only applied once and is implemented for the first contract signing.

Regarding monthly income, experts, scientists and people with special talents can sign labor contracts and enjoy income from VND 30 million to VND 100 million per person monthly. This income level includes the monthly salary and salary-related allowances that experts, scientists and people with special talents are entitled to according to the law. Specific income levels will be applicable for each expert, scientist and person with special talents depending on their personal qualifications, capacity and prestige.

Ho Chi Minh City also encourages these people to carry out scientific studies, promotes intellectual capacity, and develops technology. Experts, scientists, and people with special talents who are attracted to carry out projects which are approved and recognized in writing by a competent agency, experts, scientists, and talented people will enjoy an encouraging income with a value equal to 5 percent of the total city budget only paid for that project. The total incentive salary is not less than VND 50 million per person for each project.

In case the total city budget invested in a project that has been approved, licensed, or officially recognized exceeds VND 20 billion for each project, the maximum incentive pay is VND 1 billion.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City also supports housing rental policies for experts, scientists, and people with special talents with maximum support of VND 7 million a person monthly.

Ho Chi Minh City is attracting experts, scientists, and people with special talents in the fields such as: 1. Information technology, smart urban construction. 2. Supporting industry. 3. Transportation services, warehousing, port services - maritime logistics and import-export (logistics) 4. Technologies on the List of high technologies prioritized for investment and development issued by the Prime Minister 5. Agriculture, high-tech agriculture, biotechnology, stem cells. 6. Construction and operation of the City's financial center 7. Construction and management of modern infrastructure, including construction and operation of large capacity public transport systems, underground spaces, natural disaster prevention works, environmental incident handling, planning and urban development and climate change response. 8. New materials, renewable energy, high-end electronic components production, microchip industry. 9. Digital technology, digital economy, circular economy, sharing economy, green economy, computational science. 10. Culture, arts, sports, social sciences and humanities. 11. Building and planning public policies and state management. 12. Public services: education and health 13. Other areas of attraction are decided by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council according to its authority.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan