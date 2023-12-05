HCMC proposes experts, scientists’ annual income of around US$57,652

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee’s estimates, the income of an expert, scientist, or person with special talent in a specific field that the city needs should be about VND1,484 billion (US$57,652) a year.

In its submission of the City People's Council's draft resolution on the income levels of experts, scientists, and people with special talents in the fields including Information technology, smart urban construction, supporting industry, transportation services, warehousing, port services - maritime logistics and import-export (logistics), new materials, renewable energy, high-end electronic components production, microchip industry, agriculture, high-tech agriculture, biotechnology, stem cells that Ho Chi Minh City needs to attract, the municipal People's Committee said that the development of a draft resolution aims to promptly concretize the provisions of Resolution 98/2023/QH15.

At the same time, the draft resolution also replaces the Resolution 20/2018/NQ-HDND which has expired since the National Assembly’s Resolution 98 took effect, paving the way for the implementation of attraction policies for the new phase in the city’s development.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City has developed a policy aiming to make a breakthrough in attracting and appreciating talents to promptly and effectively supplement the high-quality workforce for the city's specific industries and fields. Simultaneously, the city is attracting experts, scientists, and intellectuals with excellent moral qualities and abilities to give pieces of advice to city leaders on how to solve practical problems during the period of promotion of industrialization and modernization, completing the goals and tasks of building, protecting and developing Ho Chi Minh City until 2030 and the following years.

The policy to attract special talents promptly meets the city's development needs, contributing to the effective implementation of the NA’s Resolution 98 and enhancing the position and role of Ho Chi Minh City as a leading locality in high-quality human resource development together with domestic and foreign talents.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee proposed that administrative agencies in districts and public organizations, corporations, companies, economic organizations and other establishments under the management of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee can apply the resolution's policies to attract talented people.

The city is aiming to attract experts, scientists and people with special talents who are able to perform professional tasks to achieve the goal of building and implementing the city’s programs, schemes, projects and socio-economic development plans in specific fields.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee proposes a maximum initial support of VND 100 million but it is only applicable once. Monthly income ranges from VND 30 million to VND 100 million per person. The level of income to encourage scientific research and promote personal intellectual capacity is 5 percent of the city budget spent on scientific projects and products, but not less than VND 50 million and not exceeding VND 1 billion.

For individual projects and projects carried out in groups, the total incentive income is 5 percent, not less than VND 30 million per person for a project and the total incentive for the whole group is not more than VND 2 billion. In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee proposes to give VND 7 million as housing rent support for each person a month.

As per the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee’s estimates, the total budget for attracting an expert, scientist, or person with special talent is about VND 1,484 billion yearly. The city government also planned yearly spending on a project of VND 2 billion and project developers each will receive 5 percent of the spending or they will receive around VND100 million.

By Ngo Binh -Translated By Anh Quan