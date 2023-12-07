HCMC holds activities to take care of unemployed workers at year-end

Ho Chi Minh City has implemented various activities to take care of unemployed workers at the end of the year.

A laid-off woman worker spends her unemployment time to learn new job

According to the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City, from the beginning of 2023 until now, the department has received notices for employees to resign from 58 enterprises. Over 4,300 workers lost their jobs, an increase of more than 2,800 people compared to the same period last year. Among them, around 30 FDI enterprises have the highest number of labor cuts.

However, the number of enterprises with labor cuts in the city has tended to decrease in the past 5 months. The number of people registering for unemployment benefits in November decreased by more than 24 percent compared to the peak period in June 2023.

Talking about difficulties in employment, Mr. Pham Chi Tam, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Confederation of Labor, said that the city's Confederation of Labor has formulated a plan to take care of workers in the 2024 Tet holiday.

This is an activity to accompany, support, and share with union members and workers during the Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year 2024). Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation carries out the program ‘Tet sum vay- Xuan tri an’ ( Reunion in Tet holiday- Showing gratitude in the Spring ) which will take care of 13,000 family members and workers in difficult circumstances. Priority will be given to union members and workers working at businesses that have had their working hours cut and are unable to return home to reunite with their relatives during the Tet holiday. Each people will receive VND1 million (US$41) including gifts and cash.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Do, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Confederation of Labor’s Policy - Law Department, also informed that trade unions will give gifts to their 3,000 union members of the Confederation of Labor of Thu Duc City and districts, who are in difficult circumstances, especially union members living in workers’ housing quarters and rental houses and those participating in union activities actively. Each union member will receive a gift worth VND700,000 including VND500,000 in cash and a gift worth VND200,000.

The Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union also organized the program ‘Families of workers celebrate Tet in the city’. Under the program, some 10,000 outstanding union member families will be given tickets to play in Dam Sen Cultural Park.

Moreover, the Trade Union will hold a meeting to present gifts to 3,000 trade union members in difficult circumstances. This year, the city's trade unions at all levels also organized the program ‘Tickets of Gratitude’ to give away air, train, and bus tickets to union members and workers to help them reunite with their relatives during the important holidays. Moreover, 500 other outstanding families who want to return home to celebrate Tet will get free-of-charge train tickets.

Giving gifts to workers will start from January 2024 to the beginning of February 2024. The Ho Chi Minh City Confederation of Labor also requested unions to send the list of union members who are eligible for care and send it to the City Confederation of Labor before December 15, 2023.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan