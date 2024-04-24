HCMC People's Committee issues social housing buyer verification regulations

The HCMC People's Committee has recently issued a decision on the coordination regulations in providing information and post-purchase monitoring for buyers, renters, rent-to-own individuals of social housing.

This regulation will be enforced starting from April 22, 2024, defining the principles and coordination methods among the Department of Construction, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the Department of Justice, the HCMC Tax Department, the People's Committee of Thu Duc City, and districts.

HQC Binh Trung Dong social housing project in Thu Duc City (HCMC)

Under this regulation, the Department of Construction takes the lead and bears the responsibility for clearly defining the content requiring feedback, submitting complete documentation, and stating its position. Other agencies are obliged to provide comprehensive responses, expressing their viewpoints on the requested matters.

Opinions are gathered through official correspondence. If no response is received in writing from the consulted agency within ten working days from the issuance date on the city's electronic mail system, it will be deemed as consent, and the agency will bear responsibility for related matters.

According to the regulations, the Department of Construction is tasked with publishing information about social housing projects. Within two working days of receiving complete documentation from prospective buyers as provided by the developer, it must transmit the information to relevant departments and agencies for coordinated verification.

Within a 3-day timeframe from receiving coordinated opinions from departments and agencies, the Department of Construction must provide feedback to the developer regarding the approved list of social housing buyers and update this list on the unit's electronic information portal.

A social housing project is being urgently constructed in Thanh My Loi Ward, Thu Duc city (HCMC)

In cases of complaints or reports regarding social housing buyers, the Department of Construction must request verification from the Department of Justice, the HCMC Tax Department, and the tax authorities (outside HCMC).

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment is responsible for providing information on the ownership of houses and land by individuals registered to buy social housing within ten working days from the date of the request reception. The People's Committee of Thu Duc City and districts are responsible for confirming or directing the commune, ward, and township People's Committees to confirm social housing buyers, renters, or rent-to-own individuals as per regulations. They must provide written opinions to the Department of Construction within ten days.

Notably, in essential cases, the HCMC Tax Department must furnish information on personal income tax, while the Department of Justice must provide details on real estate transactions concerning social housing buyers.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan