HCMC People’s Committee announces new personnel of Hi-Tech Agricultural Park

On the morning of September 8, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee held a ceremony to present personnel appointment decisions.

At the event, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Internal Affairs Nguyen Bac Nam announced decisions signed by the Chairman of the People’s Committee.

Mr. Pham Dinh Dung, the newly appointed head of the HCMC Hi-Tech Agricultural Park Management Board, speaks upon assuming his duties.

Under the decision, Mr. Pham Dinh Dung, former Head of the Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City Agricultural Hi-tech Park prior to its recent restructuring, was officially reassigned to the same mission as of July 1, 2025, and appointed head of the unit.

Standing Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho and Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh present appointment decisions and offer flowers to congratulate the appointees.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also announced the reassignment and appointment of other officials.

Nguyen Thanh Hien, Le Van Cua and Nguyen Duy Son, who had served as deputy heads of the Management Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Agricultural Hi-tech Park before its restructuring, were reassigned to serve as deputy heads of the board from July 1, 2025.

Speaking at the ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho stated that after 20 years of establishment, the Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City Agricultural Hi-tech Park has affirmed its position and strengths, making significant achievements in scientific research and high-tech applications.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho speaks at the ceremony.

These efforts have been pivotal in transforming traditional farming into high-tech agriculture, driving digital adoption, building a pool of skilled talent, nurturing technology and high-tech enterprises, and supporting Ho Chi Minh City’s broader socio-economic progress.

Ho Chi Minh City currently has extensive agricultural land, creating favorable conditions to expand high-tech farming in line with national and Southeastern regional planning.

The Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee congratulated the newly appointed officials, expressing hope that they would apply their expertise, capacity and experience, and work in solidarity with their teams to successfully fulfill assigned goals and tasks.

He also called on the leaders of the High-Tech Agricultural Park Management Board to begin working immediately, stabilize the organizational structure, review existing goals and tasks, and set out a roadmap for the next five years.

The Standing Vice Chairman voiced confidence that with two decades of experience and a capable new leadership team, the Hi-Tech Agricultural Park will strengthen its position as a national center for high-tech farming and digital transformation in agriculture.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong