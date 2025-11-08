HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang highlights strategic gas-to-power project

Party Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Luu Quang and his delegation tour the VSP Operations Center

On a working visit to Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), Party Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Luu Quang and his delegation toured the VSP Operations Center and attended the launch ceremony for the central processing platform jacket of the lot B gas field development project at PTSC’s Technical Services Logistics Center. Moreover, he attended the inauguration ceremony of the project as part of celebrations for the upcoming 14th National Party Congress.

The lot B – O Mon gas-to-power chain is a national key project with total investment of nearly US$12 billion. Once operational, it will supply about 5.06 billion cubic meters of gas annually providing clean, stable fuel for power plants in the Southwest region, contributing significantly to the state budget, and driving industrialization in the Mekong Delta while strengthening national energy security.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang attends the launch ceremony for the central processing platform jacket of the Lot B gas field development project.

Strategically, the project supports Vietnam’s energy transition by replacing fuel oil power generation with natural gas, reducing CO₂ emissions, and advancing the Net Zero 2050 target. It is also expected to spur infrastructure, industry, and job creation in the Mekong Delta. The lot B – O Mon chain demonstrates Petrovietnam’s mastery across the energy value chain from exploration and production to fabrication, transport, and power generation underscoring its core role in implementing Resolution 55-NQ/TW and Power Development Plan VIII.

The inauguration of the the central processing platform jacket as a project dedicated to the 14th National Party Congress is seen as a recognition of Petrovietnam’s extraordinary efforts and the dedication of its workforce. It also serves as a powerful motivation for teams to accelerate progress and ensure the first gas from lot B to be delivered by the end of 2027.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan