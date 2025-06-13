HCMC Party Committee’s leader inspects trial operation of two-tier government

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi headed team No. 1 monitored the pilot operation of the newly established commune-level local government model in Binh Thoi Ward, District 11.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi sees the pilot operation of the newly established commune-level local government model at the headquarters of Binh Thoi Ward’s People’s Committee on June 12. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of June 12, Ho Chi Minh City officially began the trial operation of a two-tier local government model. Earlier, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee established 10 task forces for the implementation of the restructuring of administrative units and building a two-tier local government model. The task forces are tasked with monitoring, guiding, and supervising the operation of the newly established commune-level local governments.

At the headquarters of the Binh Thoi Ward People's Committee, officials and civil servants presented early in the morning to prepare for the pilot operation. Ms. Mai Bich Phuong, an official of the Urban Infrastructure and Economic Division, said that she and her colleagues are fully prepared to implement the two-tier local government model. They participated in training sessions for the pilot operation by July 1.

Mr. Nguyen Trung Hieu, a bank employee, visited the Binh Thoi Ward People's Committee headquarters to submit a secured transaction and expressed his concern about problems during the trial run. However, the process was smooth and efficient. Within just five minutes of working with ward-level civil servants, his documents were successfully received. He was very pleased with how seamless the process was.

Chairman of the District 11 People’s Committee, Nguyen Tran Binh, said that the technical infrastructure of wards in the district has been fully prepared for the transition to the new two-tier local government model. Around 12-16 civil servants have been assigned to each ward’s public administrative center to ensure smooth operations.

District 11 has recently also invested in upgrading the headquarters of newly restructured wards, which were fully equipped with smart devices, such as queue management systems and ID scanners. The district proactively reviewed and finalized all essential procedures to ensure administrative continuity from July 1 onward.

Residents implement administrative procedures at Binh Thoi Ward People's Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thanh Nghi, highly appreciated the preparation, both in terms of infrastructure and readiness, of District 11’s officials and civil servants.

He said that all wards must meet the same standards. The ultimate goal is to provide the most convenient and efficient services for citizens and businesses. Tasks previously handled by wards should continue to be carried out, while responsibilities reassigned from the district level must be reviewed and managed effectively.

By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh