HCMC to deactivate public service portal from July 1 amid government overhaul

Ho Chi Minh City will officially decommission its provincial-level public service portal starting July 1, in line with a national directive to centralize digital administrative services through the National Public Service Portal.

The move marks a major milestone in the city’s transition to a two-tier local government model, slated to take full effect next month.

Civil servants in Saigon Ward pilot administrative processing via the public service portal.

To ensure a smooth shift, the HCMC Digital Transformation Center has been tasked with consolidating and operating a unified administrative platform at the city level. This system will be upgraded to enable real-time data sharing and seamless connectivity with the national portal, making it the exclusive gateway for public service access nationwide.

The city also plans to complete the integration of all online public services into the national system by June 2025. Relevant departments are currently reviewing and refining existing services—especially those with limited user demand—to enhance usability, efficiency, and practical value.

As part of this digital restructuring, the Department of Science and Technology is working on updating organizational identifiers in response to the administrative merger and structural transition. These identifiers must be synchronized with the National e-Document Exchange Platform and the National Database on Administrative Procedures.

Meanwhile, the Office of the HCMC People’s Committee, in collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs, is drafting plans for the establishment of a city-level Public Administrative Center. This office will also oversee the updating of shared datasets such as administrative procedure lists, online services, agency information, treasury and bank accounts, and contact details. It will manage administrative access rights for related stakeholders operating on the national platform.

In a directive issued on June 12, the People’s Committee called on leaders of departments, agencies, and district- and ward-level administrations to spearhead efforts in enforcing the single-window and inter-agency one-stop-shop mechanisms. These are designed to streamline administrative procedures under the new governance structure.

Civil servants in An Phu Dong Ward, District 12 handle administrative procedures for residents.

Officials were urged to tighten administrative discipline, step up inspections, and hold personnel accountable for misconduct or negligence. Any behavior causing inconvenience or undue delays for residents and businesses must be promptly addressed.

Departments were also instructed to restructure and digitize internal procedures to reflect changes in jurisdiction and authority following the dismantling of district-level governments. In addition, they are required to update the city’s list of applicable administrative procedures in coordination with announcements from central ministries and agencies. All updates must be fed into the National Database on Administrative Procedures without delay.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan