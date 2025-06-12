HCMC successfully trials two-tier government, prepares for launch

At a trial session for the implementation of HCMC's new two-tier local government model, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, commended the success of the test run, which yielded tangible outcomes.

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen comments on the trial run of the two-tier local government model.

Despite the positive results, he stressed the importance of reviewing all aspects of the trial, learning from what has not gone as planned, and refining processes to ensure smoother operations moving forward.

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen chaired the conference, where the city trialed the operational framework of its two-tier local government system, on the morning of June 12.

Milestone in governance modernization

Describing the test as a notable success, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen praised the concerted efforts and intellectual contributions of civil servants across HCMC who had spent months preparing for this milestone. He emphasized the seamless coordination among city departments, local offices, and technical teams, which had enabled the effective rollout of the trial.

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen and People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc speak with HCMC Department of Science and Technology Director Lam Dinh Thang.

"This is the first trial run of HCMC’s two-tier local governance model, laying the groundwork for full implementation in service of the city’s residents in the near future," HCMC Secretary Nguyen Van Nen noted.

He urged all public officials—regardless of position or assigned task—to thoroughly evaluate their own performance, identify what still falls short, and make the necessary adjustments to improve efficiency. The goal is to ensure the system is fully operational and responsive when it officially goes live on July 1.

Continuing adjustments to ensure optimal results

Acknowledging the model's novelty and the complex demands it imposes—especially within a digital environment—Mr. Nguyen Van Nen cautioned that any lapses could affect public service delivery. He called on all officials from the 102 participating wards and communes to reassess their responsibilities and better equip themselves to meet new expectations.

Director of HCMC Digital Transformation Center Vo Thi Trung Trinh presents her report.

He tasked the HCMC Digital Transformation Center, the Department of Science and Technology, and relevant agencies with gathering further insights and refining the system to guarantee smooth, uninterrupted operations.

Referring to the upcoming national training conference on the two-tier local government framework, he requested that local authorities ensure full participation by all relevant staff, underscoring the necessity of a shared understanding of the model’s functions, responsibilities, and operational methods.

HCMC Secretary Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that this initiative represents uncharted territory. "Every official must attend these training sessions to fully grasp the mechanisms of the new system while also studying the unique challenges posed by each locality, especially in HCMC," he said.

HCMC Party Secretary directs and oversees the trial run from the main hub.

In his address, HCMC Secretary Nguyen Van Nen highlighted the shift in governance dynamics under the new model. "There will no longer be a hierarchical relationship between the district and commune levels as before. District-level authorities will now work directly with local communes and wards," he explained, characterizing this as both a new responsibility and a new mode of operation.

He urged civil servants to adopt a new mindset, a new work ethic, and to continuously update their knowledge to meet evolving demands.

Looking ahead, HCMC will merge with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces. In light of this, he stressed the importance of unity and collective resolve to fulfill the expectations of the Party, the State, and the people.

He also called on residents to enhance their digital literacy and engagement with e-government platforms. "Effective cooperation among government agencies, citizens, businesses, and service providers is essential to build a streamlined and unified administrative system that delivers the highest performance," he said. He reiterated the city's commitment to building a lean, efficient, and high-performing two-tier governance structure that truly serves the public interest in this new phase of development.

HCMC Party Secretary and delegates at the main hub follow the live session with wards and communes.

With the trial period drawing to a close, HCMC Secretary Nguyen Van Nen called on all departments and staff to urgently step up efforts, immediately begin implementation, and maintain real-time, 24/7 communication between local units and city headquarters. This, he said, would allow city leadership to monitor and respond promptly to any issues that may arise.

“It is critical that no activity is disrupted, no task is missed, and no process is delayed,” he stressed. He acknowledged that some missteps are inevitable in the initial phase, but emphasized the need for a constant information loop to classify and address problems based on urgency and importance. “Urgent, high-priority matters must always be resolved first,” he instructed, noting that it’s unrealistic to resolve all issues at once.

Strengthening digital infrastructure

Earlier that morning, Ms. Vo Thi Trung Trinh, Director of the HCMC Digital Transformation Center, presented a report on the trial operations.

To support the digital rollout of the two-tier local government, HCMC has piloted five core systems across 102 wards and communes. These shared software platforms have maintained stable and seamless operations and are on track to be officially deployed in the coming weeks.

Director of HCMC Digital Transformation Center Vo Thi Trung Trinh reports on the trial run results.

Ms. Vo Thi Trung Trinh confirmed that all new administrative units had successfully integrated into the systems and that staff had been able to use key features effectively. Additional training sessions will be conducted to further improve their proficiency.

Regarding the trial run of administrative procedures, Ms. Vo Thi Trung Trinh noted that the platforms are now in real use across the city, allowing local offices to receive and process applications as intended. Civil servants have followed protocols and workflows correctly, marking a solid step forward in operational readiness.

She also highlighted the importance of continuing training efforts, particularly as the city transitions to a new document management system. Simultaneously, she urged that IT infrastructure across all departments be upgraded and finalized in time to support the full system launch on July 1.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan