102 new wards, communes go live in Ho Chi Minh City trial today

A conference on the trial operation of the 2-tier local government model in the city was held this morning, chaired by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.

The headquarters of the Tan Binh District People's Committee will be used as the headquarters of Tan Binh Ward after the arrangement

The conference is conducted both in person and online, with the main hub located at the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and local access points at the public administration service centers of 102 wards and communes.

This event serves as a preparatory step to ensure the smooth and effective operation of the two-tier local government system set to be implemented on July 1, 2025, aiming to enhance service quality for citizens and businesses.

Yesterday, the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center in collaboration with the Tan Binh District People's Committee conducted a trial run of shared platforms across six newly merged wards. This session focused on system checks, process standardization, and refining guidance documents, paving the way for a coordinated rollout across all 102 new wards and communes on June 12.

At the headquarters of the Tan Binh District People's Committee, the organizing team has fully equipped the facility with modern machinery and equipment. Although still in the trial phase, temporary staffing and realistic hypothetical scenarios have been carefully arranged, allowing officials and civil servants to respond to specific test cases.

Chairman Nguyen Ba Thanh of the Tan Binh District People's Committee emphasized that this trial run presents a valuable opportunity to share experiences, identify and resolve operational issues, and ensure the system runs smoothly by July 1. It also allows for the refinement of scenarios to support a practical and effective rollout across the 102 newly established wards and communes, in line with Ho Chi Minh City’s implementation requirements.

According to Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh of the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center, the trial in Tan Binh helps the center assess both the timeline and infrastructure readiness, including the integration with relevant units and the performance of shared digital platforms following the reorganization of the city’s two-tier local government model. The Tan Binh pilot serves as a crucial reference for replication across the remaining wards and communes on June 12, enabling districts to finalize preparations and be ready to receive and process citizen requests starting July 1.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, a statistical review indicates that the city manages 3,895 working offices and public service establishments, with 3,430 still in use. Local authorities propose utilizing existing district-level headquarters to establish working offices for a new administrative unit.

However, current headquarters in districts exceed standard requirements, while headquarters in communes fall short of standards. To address this, units will temporarily reorganize existing headquarters to ensure effective state management. Accordingly, post-merger - the new administrative unit will assess surplus and deficient areas - develop a plan to manage assets and they will put forward solutions for this matter.

In addition to prioritizing technology infrastructure, districts and Thu Duc City also place significant emphasis on preparing personnel and office spaces to ensure a smooth transition for newly established wards and communes.

Party Secretary of District 3 Nguyen Thanh Xuan reported that the district invited all officials and civil servants to participate in the trial run of shared digital platforms supporting the implementation of the two-tier administrative unit model in six newly merged wards of Tan Binh District, held in District 3.

District 3 also developed and issued detailed scenarios to address potential challenges—from resolving ongoing and backlogged issues inherited from the former district structure to guiding the operation of ward party executive committee meetings and ward people's committee meetings. These preparations aim to strengthen state management and ensure the effective execution of socio-economic development tasks in the area.

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thu Huong of the District 10 People's Committee noted that the district had proactively prepared for the assignment and arrangement of officials and civil servants involved in the trial. Similarly, District 7 arranged for key personnel from its four new wards—as well as administrative staff and civil servants expected to serve at the public administration service centers of these wards—to attend the trial online to observe and learn from the process. Each ward is expected to station approximately 10 personnel at its public administration service center.

Officials and civil servants have also taken the initiative to study relevant regulations and documentation to ensure they are well-prepared for the successful execution of the trial operation.

The District 12 People's Committee has finalized the anticipated personnel plan for five new wards, including staffing for the public administration service center. During the trial phase of the two-level local government model, administrative procedures for residents and businesses continue to be processed as usual at the one-stop units of people's committees in districts and wards and through the public service portal. In terms of office arrangements, District 12 has publicly announced the headquarters locations of the new wards across various platforms and developed a strategy for the efficient and appropriate use of district and ward headquarters following the restructuring.

Staff and civil servants of wards in Tan Binh District test the hypothetical scenarios

Regarding the overall personnel arrangement across the city, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has so far advised the Party Committee of the municipal People’s Committee on 479 personnel who are expected to hold positions as chairpersons and vice chairpersons of people’s councils and people’s committees in the newly established wards and communes. Opinions have also been given on introducing candidates for 31 remaining vacant positions.

The HCMC People’s Committee has submitted a proposal to the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, seeking approval to expand the number of personnel in leadership positions.

Regarding this matter, Head Van Thi Bach Tuyet of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee said that the city will assign personnel to the new wards and communes, initially for trial operations starting on June 12. Standing committees in districts and Thu Duc City Party Committees will facilitate the participation of officials and civil servants—planned for deployment to the public administrative service centers—in this trial run.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan