HCMC Party Committee’s conference focuses on discussing apparatus reorganization

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee this morning organized the 35th session of the 11th term Party Executive Committee for the 2020-2025 period.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (first from right) presides over the 35th session of the 11th term Party Executive Committee for the 2020-2025 period. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presided over the working session, along with the participation of Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen delivers the opening speech at the 35th session of the 11th term Party Executive Committee for the 2020-2025 period. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In his opening speech, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen requested delegates focus on discussing and giving comments on the draft political report and specialized reports to prepare for presenting at the 12th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term; and the draft proposal for reorganizing and streamlining the apparatus of the political system of Ho Chi Minh City.

Regarding the report on the implementation of Resolution No. 18, the HCMC Party Committee and its Standing Committee closely followed the Party Central Committee's directives, worked urgently and actively to complete the summary task, together with developing a proposal for reorganizing the political system of Ho Chi Minh City.

Members of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen requested delegates to contribute opinions on the completion of the report; discuss and give comments on the proposal for rearranging Ho Chi Minh City’s political system, especially for specialized agencies, consultation units and public non-business units of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; and specialized, administrative and public non-business units under the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

He emphasized the efficient and effective implementation of reorganizing and streamlining the apparatus, ensuring smooth operations of the new system to better serve residents and businesses.

Members of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Additionally, the conference focused on providing feedback on the orientation for issuing Ho Chi Minh City's policies, ensuring the rights and benefits of officials, civil servants, public employees and workers who have been affected by the streamlining of the system.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong