HCMC Party Committee orders stepped-up efforts to boost PAPI scores

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has called for proactive development and implementation of plans to improve the Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI), with a particular focus on the activities of local authorities.

One of the solutions mandated by the HCMC Party Committee is to accelerate the reform of the public service regime and ensure timely resolution of administrative procedures.

In a newly issued directive, the HCMC Party Committee emphasized the need to strengthen leadership and direction in executing solutions to raise the city's PAPI scores.

The Committee observed that HCMC’s PAPI scores continue to underperform, consistently ranking in the low-to-average range with minimal progress in standings over time. Governance and administrative management, both at the grassroots and across multiple levels, continue to exhibit notable weaknesses and deficiencies.

To tackle this, the Standing Party Committee has directed Party organizations, government agencies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and socio-political organizations at all levels to lead and oversee the implementation of appropriate measures. A primary focus is the proactive development and execution of PAPI enhancement plans, with special emphasis on improving governance at provincial and commune levels.

The directive also emphasizes ongoing public service reforms, ensuring prompt and transparent resolution of administrative processes, particularly in land, construction, and notarization. Enhancing the PAPI index is to be treated as a continuous, long-term duty for all agencies and local authorities.

In addition, administrative discipline and compliance must be reinforced, with clear accountability for leaders, officials, and civil servants. These individuals must be held responsible to the public and provide full disclosure of anti-corruption, waste, and misconduct prevention efforts across all areas of governance—particularly in land management, construction, and administrative processing. Regular inspections and oversight will be conducted, with strict penalties for any acts of corruption or abuse.

The Party Committee of the HCMC People's Committee has been assigned to lead the People's Committee in instructing the Department of Home Affairs to coordinate with relevant agencies to closely follow central and municipal directives and existing regulations. They are tasked with proposing specific, feasible solutions tailored to the current context to enhance the PAPI index by 2025 and beyond.

Additionally, efforts to apply digital transformation to the assessment and improvement of PAPI scores will be accelerated, with recommendations submitted to the municipal People’s Committee for action.

The people's committees in all districts and communes are to strengthen coordination in implementing solutions aimed at improving the satisfaction index of residents and businesses in the area, coupled with accelerating administrative reform, administrative procedures, and digital transformation.

They are also to promptly inform, publicize, and ensure transparency regarding land use planning, land use plans, and urban planning in the area; continue to effectively implement regimes and policies for beneficiaries of social welfare policy, poor households, and near-poor households.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Uyen Phuong