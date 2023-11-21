HCMC Party Committee announces personnel appointment decisions

The Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee held a ceremony of appointment decision announcement on municipal cadres on November 20.

The event was chaired by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen with the participation of Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city cum Head of the Organization Commission of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Accordingly, the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee handed over the appointment decision of the position of Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization to Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong who was Chief of the Office of the HCMC Party Committee.

The Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee also granted the appointment decisions of the positions of Chief of the Office of the HCMC Party Committee to Mr. Pham Hong Son, former Secretary of the Party Committee of Phu Nhuan District.

The Standing Board of the Party Committee of HCMC decided to appoint Assoc.Prof.Dr. Tran Hoang Ngan, member of the municipal Party Committee cum Secretary of Politburo Member and HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen, to Assistant of Politburo Member and HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen.

Additionally, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan announced that Director and Editor-in-Chief of the HCMC General Publishing House Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy was elected as Vice Chief of the HCMC People’s Committee Office. She will hold office for five years.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen believed that the newly-appointed cadres, Nguyen Manh Cuong and Pham Hong Son, will continue to make outstanding contributions, improve their revolutionary morality, fighting strength and work capacity, and make all efforts to complete assigned tasks.

The City Party Chief said that Assoc.Prof.Dr. Tran Hoang Ngan is a scientist and a teacher who has experienced different positions and challenges in various fields. He is also a deputy of the 15th National Assembly.

Assoc.Prof.Dr. Tran Hoang Ngan has gained experience and knowledge, especially in the fields of economics, finance and banking.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen believed that Assoc.Prof.Dr. Tran Hoang Ngan will continuously strive to complete assigned tasks and make contributions to the city’s development.