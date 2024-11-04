HCMC Party Chief works with experts to renovate downtown street

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen had a working session with Vietnamese and Japanese experts on the pilot project to improve traffic and revitalize Thai Van Lung Street in District 1’s Ben Nghe Ward.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Transport Vo Khanh Hung said that the pilot project on improving traffic and renovating public spaces on Thai Van Lung Street is a Class C transportation project invested by the HCMC People's Committee.

The project aims to provide a safe and comfortable space for pedestrians and ensure convenient traffic flow on Thai Van Lung Street and the surrounding areas, contributing to the economic development of the area.

Construction of the project is expected to be started before April 30, 2025 with a total capital of VND41 billion and scheduled to be completed before September 2, 2025.

The local authorities will mobilize households, enterprises, and business establishments in the project area to fund the supplementary items, such as entrance gates, green landscapes, and lighting systems; and manage, exploit, operate, and maintain the project after it is completed.

Japanese architects hoped that the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee would issue directives for the implementation of this project as soon as possible. Additionally, they urged city leaders to consider the related traffic routes and appropriate parking solutions to align with the design objectives and address surrounding traffic issues. The architects also emphasized road maintenance and management operations after completion, as well as to preserve the architectural integrity of the street.

Speaking at the meeting, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that the pilot project on improving traffic and renovating public spaces on Thai Van Lung Street is part of the city’s pilot project on inner-city street renovation.

In addition, the project aims to solve at least six major issues, including reducing traffic congestion and improving the current traffic situation; creating green spaces; enhancing safety for pedestrians and road users; promoting commercial, services and tourism activities; improving the living environment; and addressing various quality-of-life issues for residents.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh