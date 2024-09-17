Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to renovate public spaces in downtown business district

SGGPO

The Party Civil Affairs Committee of the HCMC People's Committee has agreed to implement a pilot project on improving traffic and renovating public spaces on Thai Van Lung Street in District 1’s Ben Nghe Ward.

anh-man-hinh-2024-09-17-luc-095605-392.png.png
Design of Thai Van Lung Street in HCMC's District 1

Accordingly, the HCMC Department of Transport will coordinate with the municipal Department of Planning and Investment and the People's Committee of District 1 to promptly review and carefully examine the capital investment scale of the project, and ensure traffic safety. The project dossier must be completed to submit to the competent authorities for evaluation and approval of investment in accordance with regulations.

The People's Committee of District 1 is responsible for creating statistics and mobilizing enterprises and business establishments in the project area to fund the supplementary items, such as entrance gates, green landscapes, and lighting systems; and managing, exploiting, operating, and maintaining the project after it is completed.

Thai Van Lung Street has the length of around 400 meters, running from Ly Tu Trong Sreet to Nguyen Sieu Street. The road is home to numerous accommodation facilities and dining establishments, attracting many locals and tourists. According to the design, the existing road surface will be narrowed to five meters while an average of five meters each will widen sidewalks on both sides of the street.

There will be pick-up and drop-off points, electronic signage and display boards, a lighting system, and trees planted along the street. Stores on the street will be rearranged, incorporating auxiliary works and amenities.

The project will use funds from the city's budget and social resources mobilization.

By Dong Son – Translated by Kim Khanh

