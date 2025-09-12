HCMC Party Chief urges solutions for branding preservation of press agencies

The Secretary of the municipal Party Committee requested relevant agencies to continue reviewing and proposing solutions to preserve the brand and role of the city’s traditional press outlets.

During the restructuring and streamlining process of press agencies in Ho Chi Minh City, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang requested relevant agencies to continue reviewing and proposing solutions to preserve the brand and role of the city’s traditional press outlets in line with Party guidelines and regulations.

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on September 10 conveyed the conclusions of Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, following a working session on the restructuring of the city’s press agencies.

The city Party Chief recognized and commended the longstanding contributions of local press agencies to Ho Chi Minh City’s growth and development over time.

The restructuring is in line with the Party’s policy to streamline organizational structures, enhance efficiency and strengthen the press’s central role in communication, information dissemination, and supporting Ho Chi Minh City’s political and developmental goals in the new era.

Besides, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee assigned the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the municipal Party Committee to closely collaborate with the Party Committee of the HCMC People’s Committee and relevant agencies to promptly implement the Government’s directives and the conclusions of the Standing Commission of the municipal Party Committee to urgently complete the restructuring and merger of radio and television stations, comprising the Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV), the Voice of Ho Chi Minh City (VOH), Binh Duong Radio and Television and Ba Ria–Vung Tau Radio and Television before September 14.

In addition, the transfer of functions and responsibilities of Binh Duong Newspaper and Ba Ria–Vung Tau Newspaper into Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper must be completed before September 14.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Additionally, the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee were also assigned to take the lead, coordinate with relevant agencies to fully incorporate opinions from agencies, units and meeting attendees; carefully review the contents based on applicable regulations; and propose amendments to improve the restructuring plan of Ho Chi Minh City press agencies, ensuring compliance and alignment with the Government guidelines.

It is important to adjust the plan’s title in line with the Government orientation and regulations, and submit a consolidated report to the competent authorities for review and feedback.

Besides, the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization was tasked to make detailed preparations to clarify difficulties and obstacles, assess the current legal framework and practical realities during the restructuring of Ho Chi Minh City press agencies, and coordinate with the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Deputies Delegation and other relevant bodies.

That will serve as the foundation for proposing amendments and supplements to National Assembly Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 on implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City, as well as revisions to the Press Law, ensuring that organizational models for press, radio and television agencies are suitable for the city's special conditions.

Previously, on September 6, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang presided over a working session to review the restructuring and streamlining of the city’s press agencies, which was also attended by leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, departments and press agencies across the city.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong