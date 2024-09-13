HCMC Party Chief receives top Lao leader

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on the evening of September 12 received Party General Secretary and State President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse together with the Laotian delegation of high-ranking officials.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R)receives Party General Secretary and State President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in the city on September 12. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, the HCMC Party Chief congratulated the great and important achievements of the Party, State, and people of Laos across all fields over the years.

The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee expressed this belief that under the sound leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party led by Party General Secretary and State President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, the Lao people will achieve even greater successes; successfully implement the resolutions outlined in the 11th Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, and organize the 12th Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party as well as build a peaceful, independent, democratic, unified, and prosperous Laos.

He affirmed that HCMC always strives to concretize the agreements between the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and States, strengthen and expand the cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in general, and between HCMC and Laotian localities in particular, especially in fields such as trade, tourism, investment, agriculture, human resource training, and cultural exchange.

He hoped that the Party General Secretary and State President of Laos would continue to pay attention to and direct Lao ministries, agencies, and localities to strengthen cooperation with HCMC, bringing the collaboration between the two sides substantially and effectively.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) receives Party General Secretary and State President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on September 12. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary and State President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith congratulated HCMC’s significant achievements in economic and social development, particularly in economic growth, social welfare, and improving the income and living standards of the people. He believed that the southern economic hub would continue to achieve even greater and more substantial accomplishments.

The top Lao leader emphasized that the Lao Party and State give top priority to the consolidation and enhancement of the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, and highly appreciated the friendly and cooperative relationship between HCMC and Laotian localities, including the cooperation between HCMC and Vientiane.

He hoped that HCMC would continue bolstering cooperation with Lao ministries, sectors, and localities.

Party General Secretary and State President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith (R) meets former Vietnamese Stae President Nguyen Minh Triet. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary and State President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith (L) meets former Vietnamese Stae President Truong Tan Sang. (Photo: SGGP)

The Party General Secretary and State President of Laos will direct Lao ministries, agencies, and localities to closely coordinate with HCMC in effectively implementing agreements between the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and States, strongly promote cooperation in various fields to achieve substantial and significant results contributing to the overall success of the relationship between the two Parties, States, and the peoples.

On the same day, General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and State President Thongloun Sisoulith previously had meetings with former Vietnamese State Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang.

Party General Secretary and State President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse together with the Laotian delegation of high-ranking officials visited Nha Rong Wharf, now Ho Chi Minh Museum – HCMC Branch where Uncle Ho left his homeland for France to seek a way for national salvation (June 5, 1911).

