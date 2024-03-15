HCMC Party Chief presents Party membership badges to veteran artist couple

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presented Party membership badges to the artist couple Le Giang and Lu Nhat Vu on March 14.

At the awarding ceremony which was held at the artists’ home in Binh Duong Province, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presented 75-year Party membership badge to poet Le Giang whose real name is Tran Thi Kim, a Party member of the Party Organization of the HCMC Writers' Association; and 45-year Party membership badge to musician Lu Nhat Vu whose real name is Le Van Gat, a Party member of the Party Organization of the HCMC Union of Literature and Arts Associations to mark the 134th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 - 2023).

Attending the event was also Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Duong Province Nguyen Van Loi and Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) and Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Duong Province Nguyen Van Loi (L) express a wish of good health and longevity for poet Le Giang (2nd, R) and musician Lu Nhat Vu. (Photo: SGGP)

The City Party Chief expressed a wish of good health and longevity for two veteran Party members and acknowledged their great contribution to the city’s literature and arts. He hoped the senior artists would continue to be shining examples for the next generations.

The artist couple is a shining example of comradeship and marital fidelity, sharing the same principles of living, and ideals, and dedicating themselves to the cause of literature and art of the country, Mr. Nen emphasized.

After retiring, they traveled across the country to search for and collect folk songs, creating valuable research works, such as folk songs in Vietnamese traditional music, Vietnamese lullabies, 300 folk songs of the Southern region, a music chronicle of the liberation march, and many composed immortal songs.

Poet Le Giang and composer Lu Nhat Vu also donated their family's library, which includes books and documents of folk music collected for over 40 years, to the HCMC Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (2nd, L), Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Duong Province Nguyen Van Loi (R) and Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (L) offer Party membership badges to the artist couple Le Giang and Lu Nhat Vu. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presents a 45-year Party membership badge to musician Lu Nhat Vu. (Photo: SGGP)

Musician Lu Nhat Vu presents his book to Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presents 75-year Party membership badges to poet Le Giang. (Photo: SGGP)

Poet Le Giang extends her thanks to Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen. (Photo: SGGP)

Leaders of HCMC and Binh Duong Province visit the artist couple Le Giang and Lu Nhat Vu at their home. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh