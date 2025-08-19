HCMC Party Agencies’ Deputies Congress discusses key tasks and solutions

The preparatory session, followed by the official session of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies’ First Deputies Congress for the 2025–2030 term, began on the morning of August 19 at Ho Chi Minh City Military Command.

Attending the congress was Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC’s Party Agencies.

Also attending the congress were Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council; Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; Ms. Nguyen Thi My Hang, Head of the Internal Affairs Commission; and Mr. Vo Van Dung, Chairman of the Inspection Commission.

Other delegates included Mr. Duong Trong Hieu, Standing Deputy Head of the Organization Commission; Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Standing Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission; Mr. Tran Anh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council; Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; and Ms. Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc, Vice Chairwoman of the Fatherland Front Committee and Chairwoman of the HCMC Women’s Union, along with 289 deputies representing 6,502 Party members across the entire HCMC Party Committee.

Overview of the congress (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

In his opening remarks at the congress, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the municipal People’s Council and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC’s Party Agencies Vo Van Minh stressed that the congress holds great significance for the city’s agencies, units and socio-political organizations under the city’s Party Committee.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the municipal People’s Council and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC’s Party Agencies Vo Van Minh delivers a speech. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

He emphasized that the resolution of the congress will give instructions for Party committees of specialized agencies to directly consult the HCMC Party Committee, as well as the Party Committees of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, the People’s Court and the People’s Procuracy in the city which are major Party organizations that play a crucial role in synchronously implementing political tasks in Party building, internal affairs and representing the voices of the city’s residents.

Mr. Vo Van Minh called on deputies to uphold a strong sense of responsibility, focus their intellect, maximize their roles and thoroughly embrace the congress’s guiding principles to contribute to its success.

A key focus of the congress is the discussion of draft documents, therefore delegates need to thoroughly review the documents and put forward constructive, high-quality opinions during the discussions, notably focusing on proposing specific tasks and solutions in key areas such as Party building, strengthening the political system, defining overarching goals, setting key targets and outlining measures to ensure effective political leadership.

Additionally, key discussions will also focus on Party development in political, ideological, and ethical work; organizational structure, personnel and membership; inspection, oversight and disciplinary measures; as well as efforts to combat corruption, misconduct and waste.

The congress will further deliberate on improving mass mobilization, advancing grassroots democracy, strengthening the role of socio-political organizations, reforming leadership methods within Party committees, and accelerating internal administrative reforms.

Delegates vote to approve the congress agenda. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Regarding the draft Action Program to implement the Resolution of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies’ First Deputies Congress and the 14th National Party Congress, Mr. Vo Van Minh emphasized that this is a new and significant task. He urged deputies to closely follow the draft documents to assess, analyze and put forward proposals that are practical and well-suited to the realities of both the Party Committee and the city, ensuring high feasibility during implementation.

He also noted that the Standing Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies for the 2020–2025 term is collecting contributions from officials, Party members, civil servants, public employees, youth union members, association members and workers on the drat documents of the 14th National Party Congress, to be submitted to the HCMC Standing Party Committee. Therefore, the deputies need to continue their discussions to further refine key viewpoints, objectives, policies and strategic directions outlined in the draft congress documents, particularly the political report.

Delegates give donations to support flood-affected people in the Northern midland and mountainous regions, as well as the North-Central provinces. At the congress, the Party Committee of HCMC Party Agencies organized a donation event for people in the Northern midland and mountainous regions, as well as the North-Central provinces, affected by recent and current floods.

With the well-prepared organization of the event and the sense of responsibility demonstrated by each deputy, Mr. Vo Van Minh expressed his confidence that the congress would meet the expectations of Party members, officials, civil servants, and employees, contributing significantly to the success of the First Deputies Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

By Thu Huong, Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong