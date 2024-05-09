Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC opens defense sports festival in 2024

The Ho Chi Minh City High Command this morning hosted an opening ceremony of the 2024 defense sports festival for the city's armed forces.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command (Photo: Viet Dung)

The event was attended by Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung and Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the event. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Attending and delivering a speech at the opening ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung emphasized that the event has become an annual traditional sports festival of the Ho Chi Minh City's armed forces, thereby reflecting the training and physical activities of the armed forces with the spirit of “Healthy to build and protect the country”.

Additionally, it is considered as one of the key and distinctive tasks of the city's on-site core forces to constantly enhance quality of tactical proficiency and combat readiness.

The Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee requested officers, soldiers, militia and self-defense forces and armed forces of the city to train and compete with the highest determination at the event, thereby learning experiences and skills, improving the overall quality of training and combat readiness of each agency, unit and armed force.

The defense sports festival will last until the end of May.

There are some photos at the opening ceremony of the defense sports festival 2024.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) attends in the opening ceremony. (Photo: Viet Dung)
By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong

