HCMC offers tax breaks for innovative startups

The HCMC People's Committee has announced a plan to put the Council People's Resolution No. 31/2024 into action, offering personal and corporate income tax exemptions to organizations and individuals working in innovative startups.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, visits a booth at the Week for Ho Chi Minh City Innovation, Startup and Entrepreneurship (WHISE) 2024 (Photo: SGGP)

The move aims to materialize the National ASsembly's Resolution 98 which pilots specific mechanisms and policies for HCMC's development. It also aims to attract social resources, support startup growth, and foster a sustainable innovation ecosystem.

According to Resolution 31, eligible businesses and individuals may self-identify and declare tax exemptions in compliance with regulations, bearing full legal responsibility for the accuracy of their records.The HCMC Tax Department will review and address any improperly filed tax returns.

The municipal People's Committee has directed the Department of Science and Technology to work with other departments to communicate the policy and evaluate its success. Annual reviews will be conducted, with a major review in 2028 to make any necessary adjustments.

By Mai Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan