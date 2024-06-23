HCMC offers numerous exciting summer tourist products

The HCMC Department of Tourism on June 22 announced that a series of exciting summer entertainment spots in the city are attractive to tourists.

A visitor poses for photos with a painting frame. (Photo: SGGP)

Some of the interesting choices include tree-planting, leisure and renewable energy tours in Can Gio District, trips to the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Relic area to enjoy adventurous games, sightseeing tours on Saturday evening, heritage tours visiting historical and cultural sites in the city, double-decker bus tours, wellness tours and more. In addition, the city’s popular tourist attractions such as Suoi Tien Cultural Park, Dam Sen Cultural Park, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens regularly attract a large number of visitors.

Visitors enjoy masterpieces at the digital exhibition, "Van Gogh & Monet Art Lighting Experience". (Photo: SGGP)

The "Van Gogh & Monet Art Lighting Experience," a digital exhibition, opened at Gigamall shopping center Thu Duc City and lured many viewers.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy nearly 100 masterpieces by Monet, delving into "Monet's Garden" and the vibrant "Room of Flowers", and then immerse themselves among Van Gogh's most treasured masterpieces.

The interactive art exhibition designed to engage all five senses vividly brings the painters’ masterpieces to life thanks to the combination of many technologies, such as 3D Mapping, Laser Mapping, and Art Lighting Programming.

The HCMC Department of Tourism stated that the exhibition is one of the new tourist products that are brought into various tours in the city to attract both domestic and international tourists.

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, nearly 2.7 million foreign tourists traveled to HCMC in the first six months of this year, presenting a 38 percent year-on-year increase and reaching 44.6 percent of the 2024 target.

During the period, more than 17 million domestic tourists visited the city, up 4.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

Tourism revenue surged by 14.6 percent during the period to VND92,643 billion (US$3.65 billion), up 14.6 percent compared to the same period last year, attained 48.8 percent of this year’s target.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh