Travel businesses offer many tours to short-stay visitors

Travel firms have offered many interesting tourist products to attract short-stay visitors, especially high-spending travelers, according to the HCMC Department of Tourism.

Tourists are interested in cruises on the Saigon River to enjoy the city during the sunset. (Photo: SGGP)

Several tours luring a large number of tourists include a sightseeing tour on Saturday evening, heritage tours visiting historical and cultural sites in the city, a double-decker bus tour, a river tour from Bach Dang wharf in downtown HCMC to tourist attractions in Can Gio District, sunset cruise on the Saigon River and more.

Thu Duc City and districts have launched more than 40 typical tourist products. The HCMC Department of Tourism has also connected these products to create a chain of the city’s unique tourist products and introduce them in a guidebook to domestic and foreign visitors

By Gia  Han – Translated by Kim Khanh

