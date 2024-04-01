HCMC offering more waterway tours

The HCMC Department of Tourism has announced about additional 5-10 waterway tours offered to both domestic and foreign tourists.

People are touring Saigon River



The new tours include those from HCMC to Binh Duong Province – Tay Ninh Province to serve walk-in guests, from HCMC to Dong Nai Province – Binh Duong Province for entertainment and sports purposes, and from HCMC to Con Dao District of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province to serve those wishing to relax by the sea or visit historical sites.

Moreover, HCMC intends to create more waterway round trips to the Mekong Delta or to Cambodia for those in need.

The HCMC Tourism Department proposed that any districts in the city with riverside advantages should develop at least one waterpark along with other public facilities, cultural – sporting works for waterway tourist activities there.

Simultaneously, this department is going to work with relevant state units to prepare a standard introduction set for waterway tours in HCMC, especially short-range river tours.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thanh Tam