HCMC Nun Affairs' Subcommittee donates nearly VND1 billion for storm victims

The Nun Affairs Sub-Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) convened a meeting to plan Buddhist affairs and mobilize funds to visit and support residents in the north-central provinces affected by storm Bualoi.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting, the nuns collectively contributed nearly VND1 billion (US$37,930) to support people severely affected by storm Bualoi. The Ho Chi Minh City Nun Affairs' Subcommittee will continue to receive donations from nuns and monasteries in order to organize delegations to visit and assist communities in storm- and flood-hit areas in the coming weeks.

With guidance and support from the Executive Boards of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in provinces and cities, the Ho Chi Minh City Nun Affairs’ Subcommittee is expected to visit and deliver relief packages to help residents recover from the severe damage caused by recent storms and floods. The delegation will be led by Venerable Nun Thich Nu Phap Nhu, Standing Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Nun Affairs’ Subcommittee.

The meeting is chaired by Venerable Nun Thich Nu Tu Nhan. (Photo: SGGP)
By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh

