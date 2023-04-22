HCMC needs young human resources for its growth

Deputy Head of the HCMC's Committee of Overseas Vietnamese Tran Duc Hien said that Ho Chi Minh City needs young human resources with extensive professional knowledge, good foreign language skills and practical work experience.

The Committee of Overseas Vietnamese in Ho Chi Minh City held a seminar on ‘Improving the quality of the city's young human resources through scholarship programs to study abroad and opportunities for Vietnamese students to practice and work at companies and corporations of Vietnamese people abroad’.

According to Mr. Hien, the southern largest city is developing in many fields; therefore, in order to meet the general development demand, the city needs a young workforce with good knowledge and foreign language skills.

In the past time, Ho Chi Minh City has developed a stronger orientation towards legal corridors, remuneration mechanisms and an environment where talented people can give the best of themselves and have a specific mechanism for people working in public areas, improve the salary regime to attract young talents to the city.

The Deputy Chairman of the Committee of Overseas Vietnamese in Ho Chi Minh City hoped that diplomatic agencies, associations, intellectuals, Vietnamese businessmen abroad should give their ideas to help the city effectively implement solutions in supporting young talents and future leaders, contributing to the improvement of the quality of young human resources, especially giving support to Vietnamese Ph.D. students and international students returning to the country after studying in other countries.

President of the Vietnamese Student Association in Korea Tran Thien Quang informed that currently, 70-80 percent of students after studying in Korea do not want to return home immediately but want to stay to work because of Korea's good remuneration regimes and policies to attract human resources.

Giving his opinions on the ways for HCMC to attract talented people, Consul General of Vietnam to Fukuoka (Japan) Vu Chi Mai said that the recruitment and evaluation of human resources should base on their capacity, and work efficiency. Remuneration is the driving force for each individual to constantly learn, improve their professional qualifications, skills and productivity and work efficiency.

Speaking at the seminar, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs Lam Hung Tan emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City attaches special importance to implementing the policy of attracting talents in key industries and fields, especially in the field of artificial intelligence and science and technology for the city's sustainable socio-economical development.

The Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs said that the scholarship program to study abroad and the opportunity to practice and work at companies and corporations of overseas Vietnamese is a very effective solution to improve the city's young human resources. These programs not only give students and young staff the opportunity to learn, and gain knowledge and experience but also help them become excellent representatives of the city when they return to the country and make a contribution to the development of the country.