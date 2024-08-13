HCMC monitors food safety in slaughter establishments

Head Cao Thanh Binh of the Culture and Society Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, toured around city-based slaughter establishments to check food safety.

He paid visits to Hoc Mon Food Processing Joint Stock Company and Hoc Mon Agricultural Wholesale Market yesterday.

A representative from Hoc Mon Food Processing Joint Stock Company stated that industrial slaughter operations are currently inefficient and lack sufficient supply because live pigs are mainly transported to the Mekong Delta Province of Long An for slaughter at manual facilities, then the pork is transported back to Hoc Mon wholesale market, accounting for over 50 percent. The total number of pigs at Hoc Mon wholesale market is 5,200 per day, with 2,700 from Long An Province and 2,500 from Ho Chi Minh City’s industrial slaughterhouses.

Hoc Mon Food Processing Joint Stock Company proposed that Ho Chi Minh City consider creating favorable conditions for the city’s industrial slaughterhouses to stabilize and develop their production and business activities, contributing to strict food safety control. They also suggested prioritizing policies for pigs slaughtered at the city’s industrial slaughterhouses to be circulated in city markets and supporting the inspection and supervision of the widespread sale of unhygienic pork.

This week, the Culture and Society Affairs Committee of the municipal People’s Council, in coordination with relevant departments, will continue to survey food safety management at Thu Duc wholesale market, Ho Thi Ky Food Street, and a company canteen. Detailed information will be updated on Sài Gòn Giải Phóng Online at www.sggp.org.vn.

By Giao Linh - Translated by Anh Quan