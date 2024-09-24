HCMC, Minsk sign cooperative program

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) Vo Van Hoan on the evening of September 23 received First Deputy Chairwoman of the Executive Committee of Belarus's Minsk city, Nadzeya Lazarevich.

First Deputy Chairwoman of the Executive Committee of Belarus's Minsk city, Nadzeya Lazarevich at the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The reception was held within the framework of the “Minsk Days in HCMC” and the Belarusian-Vietnamese business forum opened in the city on September 23.

At the meeting, First Deputy Chairwoman of the Minsk City Executive Committee, Nadzeya Lazarevich said that the organization of promotional activities has contributed to the cooperation and development between the two sides. Enterprises of the two cities have an opportunity to promote cultural connectivity and participate in business meetings.

She hoped the cooperation results of the“Minsk Days in HCMC” and Belarusian-Vietnamese business forum would serve as a foundation for the collaboration between businesses of the two sides in the coming time.

The First Deputy Chairwoman of the Minsk City Executive Committee also sent an invitation to Vietnamese businesses to visit heavy equipment manufacturers in Belarus.

Belarus has also annually offered 20 scholarships for Vietnamese students to promote educational exchanges between the two countries. They aim to build a school named after Ho Chi Minh City in Minsk city and propose the construction of a Belarusian school in Vietnam. She hoped to organize "Ho Chi Minh City Days in Minsk".

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan receives First Deputy Chairwoman of the Executive Committee of Belarus's Minsk city, Nadzeya Lazarevich. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC and Minsk sign a cooperative program of trade, economy, and humanity. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan said that the two cities have a lot of potential for further promotion and hoped to organize “HCMC Days in Minsk” featuring a wide range of cultural, art, cuisine, tourism, and investment activities in the next year to implement a cultural cooperation program between the two sides.

At the meeting, HCMC and Minsk City signed a cooperative program of trade, economy, and humanity.

Related News HCMC calls for Belarusian businesses to invest in green growth

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh