HCMC calls for Belarusian businesses to invest in green growth

The “Minsk Days in HCMC” and Belarusian-Vietnamese business forum opened in the city on September 23.

Vice chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Vo Van Hoan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan expressed appreciation for the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Belarus which was established in 1992.

The Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee stated that the import-export turnover between Belarus and Vietnam reached more than US$2 million in the first eight months of this year. Belarus has invested US$32.25 million in three projects in Vietnam.

HCMC contributes nearly 20 percent to the national gross domestic product and 25 percent to the State budget revenues. With an economy exceeding 60 billion USD and a population of around 13 million, HCMC is a leading economic center featuring a high-skilled workforce and diverse types of transportation infrastructure, including waterways, roads, and air connecting with cities and provinces at home and abroad, he added.

The city is implementing special mechanisms to attract investors, aiming to become an economic, financial, and service hub in Asia and a globally attractive destination. HCMC commits to creating favorable conditions for international enterprises’ sustainable development in Vietnam.

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

First Deputy Chairwoman of the Minsk City Executive Committee, Nadzeya Lazarevich said that Belarusian businesses have a lot of potential in areas of automotive manufacturing, scientific research and development, distribution of pharmaceutical ingredients, cosmetics, bioactive additives, international logistics, and financial services.

Consul General of the Republic of Belarus in HCMC, Ruslan Varankou hoed that Belarus would effectively exploit HCMC’s investment potential in the coming time. HCMC is the largest city in Vietnam and among the world's fastest-developing cities. Belarusian businesses wish to learn about its potential for making informed investment decisions.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan hoed "Minsk Days in HCMC" and the Belarus-Vietnam Business Forum will create many effective cooperation opportunities for the businesses of the two countries. The events will also mark a further development in the friendly cooperative relationship between HCMC and Minsk, contributing to enhancing economic, trade, and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Belarus, and strengthening trade and investment ties between HCMC and Belarus in areas such as green growth, healthcare, education, food processing, fashion, and logistics services.

By Ai Van – Translated by Kim Khanh