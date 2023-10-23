HCMC, Mekong Delta region collaborate for tourism development

On October 22, in Bac Lieu City, the Department of Tourism of HCMC and the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Bac Lieu Province joined forces to host a conference aimed at assessing destinations and fostering integrated tourism products between HCMC and Mekong Delta provinces and cities, under the theme "Connecting the Southern Land Journey."

According to HCMC's Department of Tourism, the implementation of collaborative tourism programs between HCMC and the localities in the Mekong Delta region has yielded significant results. To date, these joint endeavors have led to the development of 80 tour programs from HCMC to 13 provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta region.

During the first nine months of 2023, approximately 1.8 million travelers engaged in tour programs with an average cost ranging from VND800,00 to VND1 million per person. The regions involved in these collaborative initiatives have built three tourism routes from HCMC to destinations within the Mekong Delta region, as well as four intra-regional tourism clusters. Nonetheless, the development of these partnerships continues to encounter challenges, with no standout products and insufficient utilization for creating distinctive tourism products.

Given this context, representatives from the tourism sector and tourism businesses across various provinces and cities convened to engage in discussions, offer insights, and propose solutions to further enhance the destinations and tourism services in their respective areas.

Concluding the conference, Ms. Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu, Deputy Director of HCMC's Department of Tourism, proposed that localities should craft genuinely alluring tourism incentive policies to establish a network of interconnected attractions, thereby enhancing the value of benefits for both domestic and international tourist markets. HCMC and the 13 provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta should further intensify efforts to bolster two-way tourism flows and encourage the exchange of tourists between regions. Each locality should identify its flagship products and offer guidance on investment attraction policies. The regional tourism workforce serves as a vital element for connectivity, promotion, and the application of digital technology in the exploitation and management of tourism resources.

At the conference, a program for signing a memorandum of cooperation occurred, bringing together tourism service providers and travel businesses from HCMC and the provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta region.