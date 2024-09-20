HCMC media agencies support communities in recovering from Typhoon Yagi

The media in HCMC had published numerous articles that strongly conveyed the spirit of solidarity and heartfelt support from the city's residents toward the localities and people in the Northern provinces impacted by the storm.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, delivers a speech at the launch ceremony.

On the afternoon of September 20, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with the city's political and social organizations and the Department of Information and Communications, held a departure ceremony to launch a project by mass media agencies aimed at helping people recover from the effects of Typhoon Yagi.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, attended and initiated the departure ceremony.

Media agencies in HCMC assist communities in recovering from the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi.

In his speech, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed appreciation and gratitude to the political and social organizations in HCMC, as well as the leaders, editors, and reporters of local media outlets, for their dedicated efforts in organizing various activities to raise funds, support, and encourage communities affected by Typhoon Yagi.

He highlighted that the media in HCMC had published numerous articles that strongly conveyed the spirit of solidarity and heartfelt support from the city's residents toward the localities and people in the Northern provinces impacted by the storm.

Delegates at the launch ceremony

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized that these assistance activities would not only focus on repairing infrastructure damages, such as rebuilding schools and homes but also on ensuring proper nutrition and living conditions for residents, particularly by facilitating the prompt return of children to school.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed confidence that, through the mobilization of social resources, transparent information, and clear, targeted assistance, the support provided would be effective and practical, tailored to the conditions of local communities affected by the storm, helping stabilize the lives of those in areas impacted by Typhoon Yagi.

Officials, reporters, and editors from media agencies in Ho Chi Minh City attend the launch ceremony.

At the departure ceremony, journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, shared that the newspaper is one of the first media agencies to proactively organize fundraising efforts to support localities and communities affected by Typhoon Yagi.

The staff and reporters from the Sai Gon Giai Phong representative office in Hanoi were quickly deployed to Typhoon Yagi's epicenter. The newspaper also sent reporters from HCMC to the affected areas to provide timely assistance to residents.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper reporters swiftly reach the areas impacted by Typhoon Yagi, delivering aid to residents and helping them stabilize their lives.

In recent days, Sai Gon Giai Phong has received contributions from numerous organizations, institutions, and individuals. As of the afternoon of September 20, the total amount collected has exceeded VND4 billion.

The newspaper has plans to visit five schools in Hanoi, Phu Tho, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, and Tuyen Quang to distribute funds for repairing classrooms damaged by Typhoon Yagi.

In addition, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper has prepared thousands of gift packages, including books and school supplies, to distribute directly to students.

During the launch ceremony, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, in collaboration with the HCMC Farmers' Union, provided VND1.2 billion to schools in Phu Tho, Quang Ninh, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, and Hanoi for repairs, scholarships, and essential supplies to help students return to their studies. HCMC Television, in partnership with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, contributed VND8.5 billion for the construction and repair of public facilities in Tuyen Quang, Lao Cai, Cao Bang, and Yen Bai provinces. The HCMC Youth Union and Tuoi Tre Newspaper allocated VND19 billion for student supplies, organized scholarships under the "Prevent Dropout" initiative, and provided livelihood support through seedlings, livestock, and essential equipment. They also assisted in repairing and constructing several schools and boarding houses for students in flood-affected areas. Additionally, Phu Nu HCMC Newspaper, in collaboration with the HCMC Women's Union, supported the construction of five new houses in Cao Bang province, valued at VND350 million. Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper, in collaboration with the HCMC Labor Federation, supported families who have lost loved ones and those severely affected in Hoa Binh, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, and Cao Bang. They have constructed several homes and schools, assisted fishermen with significant losses, and provided scholarships for ethnic minority and disadvantaged students in various Northern provinces, with a total value of VND12 billion. Phap Luat HCMC Newspaper, in partnership with the HCMC Veterans Association, contributed VND470 million to help 47 households rebuild homes severely damaged by Typhoon Yagi, floods, and landslides in Yen Bai and Lao Cai provinces. Doanh Nhan Sai Gon Magazine supported the construction of homes and provided school supplies, textbooks, and notebooks for children returning to school after the floods, with a total value of VND2 billion.

HCMC has actively assisted localities and communities affected by Typhoon Yagi, establishing a sustainable recovery process. On September 9, the city dispatched a special team of engineers and workers specializing in tree care to assist Hanoi and Hai Phong. HCMC allocated VND10 billion to each of the ten provinces and cities impacted by Typhoon Yagi, enabling these areas to enhance their support for affected residents. On September 12, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC launched a fundraising campaign to aid those affected by the storm. The following day, the committee organized the transportation of goods to Northern communities recovering from the typhoon. From September 14 to 16, the city sent health delegations to collaborate with health authorities in the affected provinces. These teams also distributed medical kits to families in impacted areas to help prevent disease outbreaks.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan