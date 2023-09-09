HCMC marks Slovakia's National Day

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) and Vietnam-Slovakia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City this morning held a gathering to celebrate the 31st anniversary of Slovakia’s National Day (September 1).

September 1 was also the date when the Slovak National Council adopted the Constitution of the Slovak Republic after the partition of the former Czechoslovak Republic.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam - Slovakia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Bui Quang Hai affirmed that diplomatic relations between the two countries were officially established on February 2, 1950. The friendship ties between the two nations have been developing for the past 30 years.

Especially, the Vietnamese community in Slovakia was recognized as the 14th ethnic minority on June 7, creating a strong driving force to help the Vietnamese community integrate strongly into the country.

Regarding economic field, the Slovak Republic is an important partner of Vietnam in Central-Eastern Europe. The bilateral trade turnover between Vietnam and Slovakia tends to grow at a steady rate, reaching more than US$1 billion in 2020.

By the middle of 2023, the Slovak Republic has ranked 45th out of the top 135 countries and territories investing in Vietnam with 12 projects worth US$140.8 million.

On behalf of the HUFO and the Vietnam - Slovakia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Bui Quang Hai expressed his sincere gratitude to the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Vietnam and the Honorary Consul General of the Slovak Republic to Ho Chi Minh City for successfully organizing many activities in recent years, have been successfully organized, contributing to tightening the friendly relations between the two countries’ people.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Ambassador and Trade Counselor of the Embassy of the Republic of Slovakia in Vietnam Marian Veres extended congratulations to the Vietnamese people on the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2023).

According to him, the year 2023 is an important milestone in the relationship between Vietnam and Slovakia as the Slovak Government has approved ethnic minority regulations for the Vietnamese community in the country.