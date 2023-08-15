HCMC marks 78th anniversary of Indonesian Independence Day

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam – Indonesia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh this morning hosted a meeting to mark the 78th anniversary of Indonesian Independence Day (August 17, 1945-2023).

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of Vietnam – Indonesia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh Mai Ba Hung said that Vietnam and Indonesia established a diplomatic relationship in December 1955 which had been upgraded to strategic partnership in June 2013.

2023 is a special year as the two nations celebrate the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership.

The Consul General of Indonesia has made great efforts to promote economic and trade relations between the two countries via various events of seminars and forums, promote and support Vietjet Air to open a two-way direct flight connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Jakarta in August, 2023.

Apart from the economic field, the Consul General of Indonesia in Ho Chi Minh City has also paid special attention to cooperation in the fields of culture and education and to widening cooperation in more sectors.

Reporting at the ceremony, Indonesian Consul General Agustaviano Sofjan informed that the two countries' total trade turnover gained US$14.1 billion in 2022, heading to the set target of US$15 billion in 2028.

At the current time, the total investment capital of Indonesia to Vietnam reaches more than US$620 million and sets to move upwards in the upcoming time.

Apart from the economic sector, the Indonesian Government also pledged to strengthen the people-to-people relationship between Vietnam and Indonesia via education and culture exchange activities.

H.E. Agustaviano Sofjan highly appreciated the cooperation between agencies in Ho Chi Minh City and the Consulate General of Indonesia via various successful events.

Recently, the ASEAN Fun Walk organized on August 12 helped people enjoy the spirit of the ASEAN family and feel the diverse culture and tradition of the ASEAN community.