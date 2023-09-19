HCMC makes efforts to maximize specific mechanisms

HCMC is actively striving to fully utilize the specific mechanisms established by Resolution 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly.

During the discussion session at the 2023 Socio-Economic Forum held on the afternoon of September 19, Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, emphasized that HCMC is actively striving to fully utilize the specific mechanisms established by Resolution 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly.

Accordingly, during the discussion regarding the execution of Resolution 98, which involves piloting specific mechanisms for the development of HCMC, Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, indicated that the city is concentrating on harnessing its internal resources, optimizing the potential arising from infrastructure, including transportation infrastructure, and enhancing the efficiency of social investment attraction.

"Resolution 98 has unlocked numerous opportunities for the implementation of public-private partnership projects through tailored policies, expediting the progress of key projects for imminent utilization, delivering benefits to society as well as fostering developmental momentum for the city," shared Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc of the HCMC People's Committee.

According to Mr. Duong Anh Duc, an equally important internal resource that the city is focusing on developing is its human resources. The HCMC People's Council has also issued numerous policies aimed at attracting an increasing number of experts and scientists to contribute to the city's development.

Dr. Tran Du Lich, Chairman of the Advisory Council overseeing the implementation of Resolution 98 in HCMC, highlighted that the city has never received such a comprehensive policy mechanism for development as provided by Resolution 98. He explained that this resolution plays a vital role in supporting the city's reform initiatives and enhancing the quality of administrative management.

"With four unprecedented sets of incentive policies, along with five elements of decentralization and hierarchy aimed at enhancing administrative capacity as outlined in Resolution 98, HCMC has effectively overcome various institutional obstacles. The city is now diligently preparing for the implementation of these measures, aiming to achieve significant development," confidently affirmed Dr. Tran Du Lich.