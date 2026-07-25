Ho Chi Minh City honors war veterans, donates digital classrooms in Con Dao

Ho Chi Minh City leaders visited a distinguished war veteran's family and donated digital classrooms to five schools in Con Dao Special Zone on July 25 as part of activities marking the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang shakes hands with fourth-class war invalid and former Con Dao prisoner Nguyen Xuan Vien (Photo: Viet Dung )

On the afternoon of July 25, in Con Dao Special Zone, a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang, visited a distinguished policy beneficiary family to mark the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–July 27, 2026).

HCMC Party Chief Tran Luu Quang and the delegation visited Nguyen Xuan Vien, born in 1944, a fourth-class war invalid and former Con Dao prisoner, to inquire about his health and living conditions and present him with gifts. Spending considerable time speaking with him, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary expressed profound gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions made by war invalids, sick veterans, families of fallen soldiers, and people who rendered meritorious service to the revolution in securing the nation's independence, freedom, and today's peaceful life.

He wished former Con Dao prisoner Nguyen Xuan Vien good health and happiness, expressing hope that he would continue serving as a strong source of spiritual support for his family and descendants and remain an inspiring example for younger generations.

The HCMC Party Chief also urged local Party committees and authorities to continue improving both the material and spiritual well-being of war invalids, families of fallen soldiers, and people with meritorious service to the revolution while further strengthening programs honoring their contributions.

Also on July 25, Ho Chi Minh City leaders donated digital classrooms to five schools in Con Dao Special Zone in commemoration of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee presented the digital classrooms to Huong Duong Kindergarten, Tuoi Tho Kindergarten, Cao Van Ngoc Primary School, Le Hong Phong Secondary School, and Vo Thi Sau–Con Dao High School.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang, along with other Ho Chi Minh City leaders and school leaders, take a commemorative photo with the students participating in the program. Photo: Viet Dung

Head Duong Anh Duc of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee speaks at the ceremony to present digital classrooms to five schools in Con Dao Special Zone. Photo: Viet Dung

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang visits the digital classroom. Photo: Viet Dung

Speaking at the ceremony, Head Duong Anh Duc of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee said the commemorative activities held in Con Dao Special Zone reflected the nation's enduring tradition of remembering those who sacrificed for the country and repaying the debt of gratitude owed to them.

He also called on officials, Party members, and younger generations to uphold and promote the nation's historical values and revolutionary traditions.

He said that donating digital classrooms to schools in Con Dao Special Zone was a meaningful and humanitarian initiative in the city's broader program marking the anniversary. The donation demonstrates the support of the Ho Chi Minh City Party organization, government, and people for education and training in Con Dao Special Zone while helping provide better learning conditions for future generations.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan