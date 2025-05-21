Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leaders visit newly enlisted soldiers

SGGP

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city visited the new recruits at military training units on May 20.

The delegation, led by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan, visit Gia Dinh Regiment. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation, led by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan, visited and encouraged a total of 1,333 newly enlisted soldiers who are Ho Chi Minh City residents, including 380 soldiers stationed at the Infantry Division 5 under Military Region 7; 360 soldiers at Infantry Battalion 2, Gia Dinh Regiment, under the Ho Chi Minh City High Command; 200 soldiers at the Infantry Division 9 under the Army Corps 34; 390 soldiers at Gia Dinh Regiment, and three female soldiers currently undergoing training at the Military School of Military Region 7.

At the visits, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan talked about learning and training at the military units with the new recruits and encouraged them to uphold a strong sense of unity, maintain discipline, and actively contribute to strengthening both their units and local communities.

The delegation offer gifts to three female soldiers currently undergoing training at the Military School of Military Region 7. (Photo: SGGP)
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan offers gifts to new reruits. (Photo: SGGP)
By Thu Hoai—Translated by Kim Khanh

